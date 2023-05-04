King Technology: The EPA Helps Protect Residential Swimming Pools and Hot Tubs

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology: frogproducts.com

Online purchasing has a dark side.

Online purchasing has a dark side. Learn to check for EPA registration when buying pool and hot tub sanitizing products. Tweet this Related Documents View PDF EPA registered products must comply with stringent labeling requirements. All products must include an EPA Registration Number, an EPA Establishment Number, Active Ingredient Statement, Directions for Use and Storage and Disposal Statements.

Recent news1 reveals that some chlorine tablets sold online aren't registered with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Without an EPA label, pool and hot tub owners cannot be confident that the product purchased will keep pool and hot tub water free of harmful contaminants and may not be safe for use.

The EPA ensures that people have access to accurate information about personal health and environmental risks for certain classes of chemicals.

Notably, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, FIFRA, requires pool and hot tub chemicals that kill or control algae and bacteria in the water that are sold or distributed in the United States – including imported pesticides2 - to be registered with the EPA. That includes chlorine tablets, chlorine pool shock, liquid chlorine, and algaecide.

To obtain EPA registration, a product must complete complex, rigorous processes that involve extensive testing, evaluation, and reviews to ensure that the product is safe and effective for its intended use. This takes years to complete.

EPA registered products must comply with stringent labeling requirements. All products must include an EPA Registration Number, an EPA Establishment Number, Active Ingredient Statement, Directions for Use and Storage and Disposal Statements.

Only two product brands currently on the market contain EPA registered sanitizing minerals for swimming pool and hot tubs, FROG® and Nature 2®.

Only products that meet the EPA's strict standards are allowed to be sold and used as sanitizers in swimming pools and hot tubs.

While online shopping has become a way of life, it has allowed many products to enter the market with false claims of water sanitization stating EPA registration when they are not EPA registered.

To know if a product is EPA registered, look at the product label. It will include the EPA Registration Number. It will always begin with "EPA Reg. No." followed by a number that represents the company that owns the registration then a dash and another number representing the ingredients in that product. For example, "EPA Reg. No. 53735–11"

This tells you that the product is registered with the EPA and has passed all EPA requirements.

The label will also have an EPA Establishment Number that shows where the product was produced. For example, EPA Est. No. 071209-AZ-001.

Anyone may look up the EPA Registration Number to verify it; one resource is NPIRS.

Every pool and hot tub requires a method to sanitize the water, and owners have many options to accomplish this. If using packaged sanitizers, always make sure they are registered with the EPA.

One brand, FROG, has many EPA registered sanitizing options for pools and hot tubs.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 952-933-6118.

Pool Magazine, April 14, 2023 EPA definition of pesticide: A pesticide is intended for preventing, destroying, repelling or mitigating any pest.

SOURCE King Technology