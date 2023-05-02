King's Call: Entertainers and Actors are Hereby Summoned to the Texas Renaissance Festival!

Auditions for the Festival's 49th season will be held on May 6 and May 13, 2023.

TODD MISSION, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all actors, performers, and entertainers! The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event, is seeking multi-talented and adaptable people to perform for the festival's eight themed weekends, running from October 7 through November 26, 2023. Auditions will be held on Saturday, May 6th and Saturday, May 13th in Todd Mission, Texas.

"Our entertainment department at the Texas Renaissance Festival is a huge part of what creates the wonderful, festive atmosphere here," says Jeffrey L. Baldwin, Entertainment Director for the Texas Renaissance Festival. "We are looking for people who have the right mix of personality and talent, with the ability to seamlessly provide a most unique experience for tens of thousands of visitors every weekend."

The Texas Renaissance Festival includes more than 4,000 actors, artists, and merchants throughout the nearly 55-acre park. Each year more than half a million visitors travel from all over the state – and across the country – to leave their cares behind and celebrate among the King's royal subjects. For its 49th season, this year's themed weekends will include: The Queen's Birthday (Opening Weekend), 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Heroes and Villains, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling and Celtic Christmas.

For more information or to sign up for an audition, please visit texrenfest.com/audition-information.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world-renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and hundreds of interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 7 through November 26, 2023. For more information, please visit www.texrenfest.com .

Media Contacts:

Todd Wold, Marketing Director, Texas Renaissance Festival

281-356-2178 x310

twold (at) texrenfest.com

Jennifer Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

503-805-7540

jennifer (at) bluehousecg.com

SOURCE Texas Renaissance Festival