KING'S HAWAIIAN CELEBRATES HOW SLIDER SUNDAY UPGRADES TAILGATING SEASON WITH THE SLIDER SUNDAY MILLION DOLLAR SHOWDOWN - ONE LUCKY FAN WILL WIN $1 MILLION!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slider Sunday meals made on soft, fluffy and sweet King's Hawaiian bread are the MVP of any football Sunday tailgate. To celebrate, King's Hawaiian is giving away $1 million to a lucky winner and kicking off a search for the ultimate game day slider recipe by launching the Slider Sunday Million Dollar Showdown. Head to www.KingsHawaiianShowdown.com to register for a chance to win.

After registering, you can gain more entries for the grand prize by voting between two slider recipes during weekly Slider Sunday Showdowns and playing games like Flick Football and Wordler. Make sure to check back every Monday for a new recipe showdown you can vote on to gain additional entries. Plus, if you vote for a recipe that wins its Showdown, you'll have the chance to earn exciting weekly prizes all season long.

"There's no better time to execute our biggest consumer sweepstakes ever than during football season, because Slider Sunday and tailgating just make sense together," said Chad Donvito, President at King's Hawaiian. "Our hope is that the Slider Sunday Million Dollar Showdown gets fans excited about the things that make both Slider Sunday and tailgating so special – great food paired with great company – as they root for their favorite teams all season long."

King's Hawaiian introduced Slider Sunday, a tradition bound to be the highlight of your week because everything's better with King's Hawaiian, earlier this year. All about enjoying irresistibly delicious sliders with family and friends, Slider Sunday and tailgating are a perfect match.

For more information about the Slider Sunday Million Dollar Showdown, including rules and regulations, head to www.KingsHawaiianShowdown.com, where you can also find great slider recipes for every Sunday of football season. To learn more about King's Hawaiian, visit www.KingsHawaiian.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE KING'S HAWAIIAN "SLIDER SUNDAY MILLION DOLLAR SHOWDOWN" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. The KINGS HAWAIIAN Slider Sunday Million Dollar Showdown Sweepstakes begins on Thursday, September 5, 2022 at 12:00:01 am Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 11:59:59 am ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click HERE. Sponsor: King's Hawaiian Bakery West, Inc.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaii-inspired foods including hamburger buns, slider buns, pretzel bread, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread adds the perfect touch of sweetness to a wide variety of recipes and occasions, including everyone's favorite weekly tradition, Slider Sunday family meals. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

