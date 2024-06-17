KING'S HAWAIIAN SERVES UP SOME MISCHIEF AND DIALS UP FAMILY FUN THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH ILLUMINATION'S DESPICABLE ME 4

Expect Minions Joy and Mayhem, Sliders and Pretzel Bites, and More Thanks to King's Hawaiian's New Partnerships with AMC Theatres and Illumination's Newest Chapter in its Blockbuster Film Franchise

Illumination's Despicable Me 4 Arrives in Theaters July 3, 2024

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian® announced today a new partnership with Illumination's Despicable Me 4, the exciting new chapter from the biggest global animated franchise in cinema history, for a marketing campaign that includes a TV commercial, meal combo at AMC Theatres, in-store displays and more. Illumination's Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters July 3, 2024.

King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls with Despicable Me 4 Themed Limited-Edition Packaging.

The new TV spot began airing on June 3 and will run through July 21. During the commercial, Illumination's iconic Minions enjoy a summer barbecue and dream up all of the delicious King's Hawaiian sliders they can make, inventing increasingly dramatic ways to cook them … with explosive results.

In grocery stores all around the country, consumers will find Minions-themed signage and even limited-edition King's Hawaiian packaging featuring everyone's favorite mischievous Minions. And consumers headed to AMC Theatres this summer can try new King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites, the perfect sweet and salty snack, as part of a Despicable Me 4 meal combo that comes with drinks, popcorn and candy.

To celebrate that this new partnership is officially off to the races, King's Hawaiian marked the occasion by debuting a co-branded paint scheme on Brad Keselowski's #6 car during his race on June 9 in Sonoma, California. Helping the Despicable Me 4 partnership get set and go, Keselowski and his pit crew donned Gru and Minions-themed fire suits during the race.

"We're proud to be partnering with Illumination's Despicable Me 4 because we know King's Hawaiian is uniquely situated to dial up the undeniable joy associated with watching a great movie with loved ones," said Holger Kraetschmer, Chief Marketing Officer at King's Hawaiian. "King's Hawaiian infuses even more excitement and fun into moments of togetherness, like family movie night, as the irresistible draw of our products inspires people to gather. We're excited to be partnering with the most successful animated movie franchise of all-time to encourage everyone to serve up some joyful mischief and delicious food all summer long."

For more information about King's Hawaiian, and to discover recipes that can take your gatherings with family and friends to the next level all summer long, visit www.kingshawaiian.com.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can't resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About ILLUMINATION'S DESPICABLE ME 4

In Illumination's first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell), the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, and his family welcome a new member, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. As Gru faces a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), Gru and the family are forced to go on the run, in this exciting new chapter of Minions mayhem from the biggest global animated franchise in history.

