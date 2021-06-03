Kingsford® x Celebrity Jeweler Ben Baller Team Up for Limited-Edition Grill Drop

OAKLAND, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire a new generation to grill and explore the world of flavors available when cooking with Kingsford charcoal, Kingsford has teamed up with celebrity jeweler Ben Baller to bring you the summer's hottest collaboration – Fire Drops.

The first drop in a summer series, the Kingsford x Ben Baller Fire Drop, will feature a limited-edition and completely custom Everdure Cube grill and kit perfect for new grillers.

"Food, like art, opens you up to discovering new perspectives, cultures and experiences," said jeweler Ben Baller. "When designing the Fire Drop, we wanted to bring in the artistic elements and style that you'll find in my work combined with the Kingsford fire to inspire the younger generation to explore and create a style all their own."

The grill is wrapped in a decorative gold design inspired by Baller's renowned jewelry creations and ready for grilling at home or on-the-go with the innovative Everdure Cube featuring an integrated storage tray and preparation board. In addition, the collaboration features Kingsford charcoal, curated recipes like Braised Beef Cheek Tacos by Chef Nyesha Arrington and an authentication card signed by Baller.

"For more than 100 years, Kingsford has been giving people a way to explore the world of bold, smoky wood flavor," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, marketing director at Kingsford. "Our collaboration with Ben aims to fuel that exploration and to inspire the next generation to blaze their own trail."

The exclusive collaboration will be available only via the NTWRK app starting on June 10, 2021 at 2pm PST for $695 plus shipping and handling, while supplies last. To learn more about how you can score one of the limited-edition Kingsford x Ben Baller Fire Drops, visit www.thentwrk.com/kingsford.

