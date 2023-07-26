Kingswood U.S. Announces Enhanced, Full Service In-House Investment Banking Capabilities

News provided by

Kingswood U.S.

26 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

Expanded Investment Banking and Capital Markets Team to be Co-Led by Banking Veterans Edward Tsuker, Ariel Imas

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $13 billion in client assets globally, today announced the expansion of its enhanced, full-service in-house investment banking and capital markets capabilities with the hiring of industry veterans Edward Tsuker as CEO and Ariel Imas as President of Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC. Tsuker and Imas will be responsible for adding to the already high-producing team and building out full investment banking and capital market services.

Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, is primarily focused on providing access to capital to mid-market businesses that are undergoing varying degrees of operational, financial or market-driven change. The firm brings relevant industry relationships and a broad network of internal and external operating resources that can strengthen client businesses and enhance value. Kingswood's team of senior professionals come from industry leading private equity firms with long-term success. With an average of 20+ years in investment banking, the team's extensive experience with complex transactions and difficult situations allows them to provide tailored solutions that help ensure the best outcome for all constituents. Together with a team led by Brian Herman in Boca Raton, and a SPAC advisory team in Austin, the team expansion amplifies Kingswood's Investment Banking Division in New York, Florida and Texas.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "We are excited to continue Kingswood's momentum with the expansion of our in-house investment banking and capital markets business. Under Edward's and Ariel's experienced and steady leadership, Kingswood Investments will take advantage of opportunities to offer a new type of investment banking service to clients, while greatly adding to the overall growth of our organization. Higher growth allows us to invest more across Kingswood to position the firm for future growth."

Focus on three verticals

The Kingswood Investments team will build on their considerable investment banking success specializing on raising capital for middle-market companies in three verticals:

  • Healthcare, including bio tech and medical devices
  • Technology, broadly defined and including defense
  • Natural resources and energy concerns

While the team will focus on these areas, they will continue to be opportunistic when an interesting story that makes sound investing sense presents itself, regardless of industry.

"We are in a unique position to expand our presence in the investment banking industry and be the firm of choice for mid-market organizations looking to access capital and take their businesses to the next level," said Edward Tsuker, CEO, Kingswood Investments a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC. "We get deals done properly by giving companies better terms. Based on our knowledge and experience, we understand the intricacies of financial modeling and really know what the cost of capital means. We compete against larger firms for the middle market, so we must be better."

Leveraging the scale and distribution of Kingswood

Ariel Imas, President of Kingswood Investments a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, added, "With Ed and myself at the helm, Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, is poised to offer the resources of a globally recognized investment bank while elevating wealth managers in the Kingswood network. Meanwhile, our extremely experienced team and extensive relationships make us a force to be reckoned with. Being part of Kingswood U.S. gives us the stability, security, and scale larger investment banks can claim."

"Having a capital markets division in-house gives our financial advisors a unique opportunity to access high-quality transactions to create value for their clients," said Nessim. "The synergies are terrific. Banking creates products that retail advisors can offer their clients. These liquid offerings, sold by prospectus, may be more appropriate for certain clients than highly structured and often illiquid alternative investments. Aligning these solutions with our advisors and their clients is another reason we ensure our deals are well structured and positioned to perform in the long run."

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, the Kingswood Group, has  more than $13 billion in AUM, and 400 registered individuals, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

Media Contacts:
Joseph Kuo / Donald C. Cutler
Haven Tower Group
424.317.4851 or 424.317.4864
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kingswood U.S.

