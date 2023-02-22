Kingswood U.S. Announces Opening of Florida Corporate Office To House New Wealth Management Group

Expansion Strengthens Firm's Wealth Management Footprint in South Florida, with Kingswood Advisors Gaining Additional Access to Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today welcomes Brian Herman and his team including four wealth managers to its new corporate office in Boca Raton, Fla., as Kingswood increases its offerings. The team joins Kingswood from ViewTrade Securities, a provider of brokerage and trading platform services.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Our new corporate office in Florida marks an important milestone in Kingswood's growth, and demonstrates our commitment to expanding our wealth management proposition in multiple states. Our ability to give advisors integrated access to a wide range of financial and investment products at the corporate level will provide them with another edge in wealth management, as they grow their books of business."

Before joining Kingswood U.S. as Managing Director of the firm's Investment Banking & Capital Markets group, Mr. Herman, a veteran investment banker, oversaw dozens of IPOs and countless other transactions at ViewTrade Securities, where he specialized in servicing companies in global emerging markets as well as various high-growth U.S. middle-market sectors.

Mr. Herman and his team are expanding Kingswood's wealth management proposition by delivering on their knowledge of a deep bench of products available on Kingswood's full-service platform. Over a 33-year career, Mr. Herman helped ViewTrade Securities grow to approximately $20 billion in assets across accounts during his 22-year tenure with the firm. At Kingswood, his team will continue to offer a full range of investment banking services.

Mr. Herman said, "Kingswood is universally recognized for its ability to adapt and respond to the evolving landscape of the financial services industry. As the newest members of the Kingswood network, we are thrilled to supply the firm's advisors with further access to high-end investment banking services."

Advisors at Kingswood have cited access to a range of solutions as the primary reason their firm's capabilities are unmatched in the industry. Last year, Kingswood's industry-leading automated alternative investment platform surpassed subscriptions representing $129 million in three years.

Mr. Nessim concluded, "Brian and his team represent decades of experience that will be an important asset to our firm and our clients. We look forward to delivering more value to advisors in the Kingswood network, as they prepare to the meet the future with access to robust platforms and outstanding investment solutions."

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Donald C. Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4851 or 424.317.4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kingswood U.S.