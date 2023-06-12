Kingswood U.S. raises more than $100,000 for Nonprofit in Greater Atlanta Area

Firm raises funds for youth organization with 1-1 match on all contributions, as Kingswood Director of Operations Elected to Board of A Friend's House

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $3.5 billion in client assets, today announced it had raised more than $100,000 for A Friend's House (AFH), a 501(c)(3) organization serving as a shelter and home to youth in crisis, as Kingswood's Director of Operations Ashley Webb joined the board of the nonprofit. The funds are going to the construction of new facilities that expands on AFH's mission of care for minors seeking respite from abuse, abandonment, or neglect.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Ensuring children a healthy environment for physical and emotional growth is at the core of A Friend's House, a high-impact nonprofit that Kingswood has supported since its earliest days. We matched employee donations, dollar for dollar, that are going toward renovations. We're especially proud of Ashley's tireless commitment to AFH – exemplifying what Kingswood is all about – business for good and strengthening communities, coast to coast. I congratulate her election to the Board of AFH."

Serving Youth in Crisis

Ms. Webb's election to the Board of AFH comes as the nonprofit completes a round of fundraising made possible by Kingswood representatives. The financial firm matched donations, dollar for dollar, that are going toward renovations. AFH also is planning the construction of energy-efficient tiny houses that will serve as temporary homes for older teenagers, as they transition to independence.

"The children who are at the heart of A Friend's House have so much potential and are the reason why I believe we can go further and do more," Ms. Webb said. "That is why I'm thrilled to be joining the Board of this remarkable organization that's at the forefront of building a community around the most vulnerable among us – abandoned or neglected children. I look forward to deepening my involvement in improving their lives and raising funds to reach our goals."

Funds raised by Kingswood U.S. have gone toward the following projects:

  • New washers and dryers as organization teaches children basic life skills
  • Special celebrations that include hosting a Christmas party at Dave & Buster's and end-of-school bash with a smoothie truck for the children
  • Separate academic labs for girls and boys to do homework, read or be tutored
  • Separate "Chill Zones" for boys and girls, where they can accept visitors or watch TV as reward for good behavior
  • Skateboard halfpipe (currently under construction)

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3.5 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

About A Friend's House

A Friend's House is a 501(c)(3) organization, serving as both a shelter and home to youth in crisis. AFH works with the Department of Family and Children Services to create a permanency plan for each child, which may include reunification with family or continued foster care services. Over 2,000 youth and children have found respite from abuse, abandonment, or neglect at A Friend's House since opening our doors in 1998.

