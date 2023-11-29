KinkD App Reveals the Reality Behind the Thrills of the Kink, Fetish, and BDSM Dating Scene

News provided by

KinkD

29 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whips and chains may excite some, but what truly thrills the heart of KinkD, a leading festish, BDSM and kink dating app, is the combination of pleasure, trust, and safety in the dynamic world of alternative dating.

Today, the creators of this kinky dating app published some stats from an independent survey among 3,033 female users. And before you make assumptions, they're not just about which handcuffs are trending. Here are some alarming findings:

  • 68% of female respondents have had non-consensual kinky experience with people met online who claimed to be into BDSM (been subjected to a violent or degrading act that could be misconstrued as BDSM without giving prior consent).
  • 33% of female respondents have been scammed—financially, sexually, romantically, or through false images and videos—by a fake Dom/Sub they met online.

John Martinuk, the innovative mind behind KinkD, weighed in, "In the diverse landscape of alternative relationship dating, these statistics underscore the importance of constant evolution and vigilant safety measures. Our commitment isn't just to connect individuals with shared interests but to ensure that their interactions remain consensual and secure."

Drawing inspiration from the survey, KinkD is already in the process of implementing advanced verification systems, workshops on safe online interactions, and a robust user education initiative. "Trust is paramount in our community, and our users deserve nothing but the best. Our aim is to make KinkD synonymous with both fun and safety," John added with fervor.

The KinkD team believes that knowledge is power. By shedding light on these issues, they hope to foster a community that is not only aware but also empowered to seek meaningful, safe connections.

About KinkD

Navigating the exciting twists and turns of kink/BDSM/fetish dating, KinkD has risen as the go-to platform for those seeking a space where pleasure meets trust. With a user base exceeding 1.9 million, the app is a testament to the increasing demand for platforms that cater to alternative romantic experiences.

Available for free on both the App Store and Google Play, KinkD champions a future where everyone can freely express their desires without fear.

To find your perfect kinkster match, visit: http://www.kinkdapp.com.

Contact: John Martinuk
Email address: [email protected]
Phone number: +16472676823

SOURCE KinkD

