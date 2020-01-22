Kinnami Wins U.S. Air Force SBIR Contract to Pioneer Military Applications for Its Advanced Security Platform AmiShare

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnami, a cybersecurity company that has developed AmiShare, a distributed data security platform that prevents sensitive data breaches across devices and users, has been awarded a U.S. Air Force (USAF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract through AFWERX and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to optimize its technology to enhance and protect the integrity of USAF data against growing data threats.

AmiShare enables organizations to audit and control user access to data, securing data everywhere through the meticulous dispersion of encrypted data. Data is broken into fragments, encrypted, and distributed across a network of servers, devices and the Cloud. Security systems worldwide create protective fences around servers, desktops or mobile devices but ignore the potential for security breaches when data moves between devices. AmiShare strictly audits access to data and secures data right where it is created or stored ensuring that data is protected even as it moves. Any attempt to break in requires access and individual decryption of all encrypted fragments across multiple devices and locations.

According to Risk Based Security, in the United States, in the first half of 2019 alone over 4,000 data breaches exposed 4 billion records. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says that between 2006 and 2018, federal agency network security breaches grew over 500%.

"We are thrilled to work with USAF on the development of our AmiShare platform to meet the USAF's specific needs for sensitive information protection. AmiShare's distributed data storage management, versioning, and auditing will help the Air Force better protect against data loss in the event of human error, intentional thefts, as well as ransomware attacks," said Sujeesh Krishnan, CEO of Kinnami Software Corporation. "When it comes to national security, securing sensitive data is vital to success of missions and safeguarding personnel."

With this contract, Kinnami will engage with USAF to pilot the use of AmiShare to secure and prevent sensitive data breaches.

About Kinnami Software Corporation: Kinnami is an end-to-end data security firm that equips organizations to secure, proof and audit sensitive information at rest and in-transit in data-sharing applications. It's core product, AmiShare, uses distributed and encrypted storage to secure and protect confidential data across devices and users everywhere.

About AFWERX: Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the AFRL, a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Material Command, to streamline the SBIR process to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

