Kinsome Wins Social Connection Pitch Competition at Longevity Conference Presented by Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) and AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP®

AgeTech Innovator Secures $10,000 Prize from Panel of Judges, Garnering Audience's Choice Award as Well

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 20th annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit held on June 14-15, Kinsome by Ophelia captured both the $10,000 judge's award and most votes from the audience during the pitch competition, helping to reduce social isolation and advance engagement for older adults. The conference, produced by Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA), has been gathering investors, entrepreneurs, providers, nonprofits and key leaders in longevity since 2003. The pitch competition was sponsored by the AgeTech Collaborative ™ from AARPÒ.

AgeTech

"The field of applicants for this year's competition was fierce, especially among the six finalists who were invited to pitch live at the event, including winner Kinsome, Bream, Helpful Village, Hively, Momentra and Romie," said Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of MFA and producer of the longest running conference focused on the longevity economy. "It was interesting to see that our expert judges chose the same winner as our audience and we congratulate Kinsome on their double win – it's recognition of the innovative solution they deliver."

"Kinsome really connected the dots offering new tools and a unique approach to support life changes of people as they get older," said Amelia Hay, Vice President of Startup Programming at AgeTech Collaborative from AARP. "The innovators of today are making the future of aging brighter for all of us and helping older adults overcome loneliness and isolation by increasing opportunities for engagement."

Earlier this year, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory regarding the epidemic of loneliness and isolation, stating that 17% of adults over the age of 65 are socially isolated. which is a growing issue for many older Americans who may feel socially isolated. The impact of loneliness can be deadly. Loneliness is tied to an increased risk for Type 2 diabetes, a 13-27% increased heart disease risk for women and a 40% increased risk for Alzheimer's and AARP reported the cost of loneliness to be $6.7 billion annually to the U.S. health care system.

Kinsome's winning presentation offers an AI-driven solution to the loneliness issue for older adults by creating meaningful multigenerational connections between grandparents and grandchildren.

"Our app overcomes the chaos of scheduling video chats and creates spontaneous on-demand connections for the older and younger generations," said Eben Pingree, co-founder of Kinsome who pitched the solution live at the event. "We're excited to be recognized by the expert judging panel and also audience members who validated our solution as a key tool in addressing loneliness."

The competition judges included Katie Schmitz, head of Principal Investments and Fund Management at Ziegler; Ted Fischer, CEO and founder of Ageless Innovation; and Christine Brocato, System vice president and strategic innovation at CommonSpirit Health.

Mary Furlong & Associates has collaborated with AARP for 20 years. "We are proud to continue our joint effort with the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP on this critical initiative," said Furlong. "Our collaboration has grown out of our mutual longstanding commitment to supporting the $8.3 trillion longevity marketplace, including thought leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, incubators, nonprofits and government agencies. Past winners, such as Embodied Labs and CareLinx have gone on to grow successful companies that are changing the way we age."

Current event ticket holders have access to virtual sessions, including the competition pitch session with this link. For others who want to watch the winning pitch as well as other on demand sessions, register here. For more information on the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit, go to www.boomerventuresummit.com.

About Mary Furlong Associates

Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a concierge consulting firm with 20 years as a leader in the $8.3 trillion longevity market and expertise in investment and entrepreneurism. A successful serial entrepreneur, Mary Furlong founded SeniorNet.org, and ThirdAge Media prior to creating MFA in 2003. She has been recognized by the American Society on Aging, Fortune, and TIME and was named one of the top 100 Women in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Mary is an adviser to the Ziegler LinkAge Fund, CABHI, Thrive Center and numerous start-up companies and serves as the Dean's Executive Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.

About AgeTech Collective™ from AARP®:

AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. AARP's decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.

Contact:

Linda Jones

5105209990

365191@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mary Furlong & Associates