KIOTI Expands CS30 Series with New ROPS Models

New CS2230 and CS2530 bring open-air versatility to the KIOTI CS30 lineup

WENDELL, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., has expanded its CS30 Series of sub-compact tractors with the addition of two new ROPS models: the CS2230 and CS2530. Earlier this year, KIOTI made a splash with the launch of the CS2530 cab model, featuring the industry's first factory-installed climate-controlled cab and class-leading torque. Now, the new models deliver open-air versatility, along with the power and performance operators expect from KIOTI.

KIOTI CS30 ROPS

"The initial release of the CS30 was a game changer, delivering unparalleled comfort and performance," said Joel Hicks, product line manager for tractors at KIOTI. "Now, we're building on that success by providing even more options. No matter the task or property size, KIOTI offers a proven, powerful solution built to meet our customer's needs."

New ROPS Models Deliver a Smooth Operator Experience

The CS2230 and CS2530 ROPS tractors expand the CS30 Series lineup with reliable, open-platform versatility. Featuring a responsive hydrostatic transmission for smooth speed control, a rear differential lock, four-wheel drive, and wet disc brakes, these models deliver precise handling across a variety of applications. The illuminated digital instrument panel gives operators critical information at a glance, including vehicle status, warnings, and TMS alerts.

Designed with operator comfort in mind, the ROPS models feature an ergonomic control layout with an illuminated instrument panel for improved visibility in low light. A premium, high-back seat enhances comfort during long work periods, ensuring a smooth and productive experience.

Built with Power and Performance Top of Mind

The ROPS tractors incorporate the proven power and performance features found on the CS30 Cab model. To maximize efficiency, both models include mid and rear PTOs with an optional quick-connect system to support a wide range of implements, as well as a Category 1 three-point hitch offering a 700 lb. lift capacity.

Designed for operators who need reliable performance in a compact footprint, the CS2530 delivers 24.5 horsepower and 51.63 lb.-ft. of class-leading torque, while the CS2230 provides 21horsepower and 46.47 lb.-ft.

Compatible with KIOTI Connect

The new models are compatible with the KIOTI Connect smart connected service app. This application gives operators access to a user-friendly dashboard that displays key data and updates related to their machines. Operators benefit from real-time alerts and performance data to simplify operations, anticipate issues before they occur, and maintain high productivity. KIOTI Connect is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, with its full range of features free for the first three years.

To learn more about the CS30 Series, including cab and ROPS models, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For 40 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 140 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas, Washington and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

SOURCE KIOTI Tractor