KIOTI Introduces the New ZX Series Zero-Turn Mowers: Dependable, Entry-Level Mowers for Homeowners

Reliable Performance for First-Time Zero-Turn Buyers

WENDELL, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., has expanded its zero-turn mower lineup with the all-new ZX Series, introducing the ZX48 and ZX54 models. These new entry-level additions are designed to introduce homeowners and first-time zero turn buyers to professional-grade performance. Engineered for customers ready to step up from big-box retail stores, the ZX Series pairs proven design with the value of KIOTI's dealer network.

KIOTI ZX Series

"First-time zero turn owners, as well as customers seeking the expertise and support of a knowledgeable dealer, need a mower that is reliable, easy to operate, and comfortable from the first cut," said Steven Benedict, product line manager at KIOTI. "The ZX Series delivers these benefits, while connecting customers with a trusted KIOTI dealer who provides expert guidance and long-term support throughout ownership."

Built to be durable, each mower is equipped with BIG BITE™ tires that improve traction and stability across different terrains. From flat yards to uneven ground, the tires help maintain control, while reducing wheel slip for a safer and more efficient cut. Both models are powered by a Kawasaki engine and equipped with Hydro-Gear® transaxles for smooth, responsive operation and easy maneuverability.

A 4.5-gallon fuel tank minimizes downtime and allows operators to stay productive with fewer refueling stops. Operator comfort is also a key focus of the ZX Series design. A premium seat provides enhanced support and cushioning to reduce fatigue during extended periods of use.

Together, these features make the new mowers dependable options for operators looking for the most value. The ZX Series combines the reliability and performance KIOTI is known for with comfort- and durability-focused features that enhance the operator experience.

To learn more about the ZX Series and the KIOTI zero-turn line-up, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For 40 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 140 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero-turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas, Washington and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

SOURCE KIOTI Tractor