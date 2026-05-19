KIOTI Introduces New CK40 Series Compact Tractors

Models combine advanced technology, strong performance, and operator-focused comfort

WENDELL, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., today introduced the new CK40 Series compact tractors, marking a major milestone as the company celebrates its 40th year of delivering dependable equipment across a wide range of residential, agricultural, and commercial applications.

KIOTI CK40 Series tractor.

Designed for customers who need larger-tractor capability in a manageable footprint, the CK40 Series raises the bar in the compact category by combining advanced technology, enhanced performance, and all-day comfort in a platform optimized for demanding property maintenance and utility work. The tractors provide a versatile solution for customers who need one tractor to handle everything from mowing and loader work to snow removal and general property maintenance. With strong lift capacity, enhanced hydraulic performance, and operator-focused convenience features, the CK40 Series delivers dependable performance in a compact, easy-to-operate design that helps owners get more done with less effort.

Building on the proven capabilities of the CK20 Series, the CK40 offers heavy-duty lift capacity, improved implement control, and enhanced stability. Durability and versatility are reinforced with a strengthened front axle, while updated front grille styling and LED lamps improve visibility and give the tractor a modern appearance that supports safer, more confident operation on the jobsite.

With a focus on operator experience, all CK40 Series models feature a first-in-class 10.25-inch color LCD instrument panel, providing clear visualization and a premium digital interface. Each model is powered by a KIOTI three-cylinder Stage V diesel engine and offers simultaneous loader, mid-mower, and backhoe mounting capabilities. Additional highlights include an ergonomically designed single-lever loader joystick, available quick-attach loaders, a four-point backhoe connection for increased versatility, and a deluxe suspension seat.

All models come telematics-ready and are compatible with KIOTI Connect, delivering real-time machine data and diagnostics so operators always know how their equipment is performing. With convenient access to information and support through a user-friendly app, owners can make informed maintenance decisions and simplify long-term ownership.

Cab models come standard with an LCD cluster display that provides additional telematics information and includes a Bluetooth® radio, HVAC system, and rear-view camera to boost confidence when working in tight spaces.

SE models further enhance operator comfort with a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, seat cushion extension, and dual brake pedals. SE models also feature an enhanced lift valve that replaces traditional hitch controls, delivering smoother three-point hitch operation. Standard rear remotes and reinforced attachment mounting points improve durability and simplify implement installation across a variety of applications.

"Our customers take on a wide range of demanding tasks every day, and they need equipment that can move seamlessly from one job to the next without sacrificing operator comfort," said Joel Hicks, product line manager at KIOTI Tractor. "As KIOTI marks its 40th year in the industry, the CK40 builds on decades of innovation to deliver the advanced technology, durability, capability, and operator-focused design today's property owners need."

The CK40 Series reflects KIOTI's continued commitment to dependable, comfortable equipment designed around the real-world needs of property owners. Customers are encouraged to contact their local KIOTI dealer to learn more, see the CK40 Series in person, or schedule a demonstration.

About KIOTI Tractor

For 40 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 140 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas, Washington, and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

SOURCE KIOTI Tractor