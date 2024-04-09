Kipi.bi Accelerates Momentum, Reports Record Performance, Team Expansion & Data Science Investment

The data and analytics titan surges into FY'25 with historic YoY growth and expanded investments in industry solutions and data science.

HOUSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipi.bi, a leading consultancy specializing in modern data engineering, data strategy, and business intelligence, today announced its continued momentum with record-breaking results for its fiscal 2024 year, ending the period with 400% YoY revenue growth and the rollout of expanded industry solutions and data science offerings.

Kipi.bi actively supports more than 125 customers worldwide on their journey to mobilize data and drive business growth. Through the Snowflake Partner Network , the company, marked by a year of exceptional growth and innovation, remains committed to advancing the Snowflake ecosystem through reimagined strategic initiatives poised to drive industry disruption.

"Kipi.bi began 2023 with ambitious goals to drive accelerated Snowflake ACV, SnowPro certifications, and services engagements," said Jason Small, CEO at kipi.bi. "With unwavering support from our partners, customers, and dedicated employees, we surpassed expectations, expanding our global customer footprint and increasing our workforce by 100 positions, reaffirming our dedication to unparalleled customer service excellence. Positioned for continued growth in 2024, our focus remains on harnessing the strength of partnerships and prioritizing customer success."

Financial Highlights and Company Momentum:

Customer Growth: Kipi.bi continues to be the strategic partner of choice for the world's most innovative companies, achieving 400% revenue growth over the same period last year and significantly expanding its global customer footprint.

Kipi.bi continues to be the strategic partner of choice for the world's most innovative companies, achieving 400% revenue growth over the same period last year and significantly expanding its global customer footprint. Snowflake Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year : Kipi.bi's innovative go-to-market strategy and commitment to driving growth and innovation with Snowflake earned the company the prestigious title of Snowflake Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year.

: Kipi.bi's innovative go-to-market strategy and commitment to driving growth and innovation with Snowflake earned the company the prestigious title of Snowflake Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year. Snowflake Industry Cloud Leader : With seven Snowflake Industry Cloud Badges, kipi.bi delivers tailored solutions across key industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, media, and consulting.

: With seven Snowflake Industry Cloud Badges, kipi.bi delivers tailored solutions across key industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, media, and consulting. SnowPro Certifications Leader : Kipi.bi's commitment to continuous learning and development is evident in its extensive team certifications, surpassing global benchmarks with 300+ SnowPro Core Certifications and 80+ SnowPro Advanced Certifications.

: Kipi.bi's commitment to continuous learning and development is evident in its extensive team certifications, surpassing global benchmarks with 300+ SnowPro Core Certifications and 80+ SnowPro Advanced Certifications. Snowflake Data Superheroes: Two exceptional individuals from kipi.bi were recognized as Snowflake Data Superheroes, marking their mastery and knowledge of the Data Cloud platform. Only 82 Data Superheroes exist globally, making kipi.bi one of a select few Snowflake Elite Partners to have multiple Data Superheroes.

Two exceptional individuals from kipi.bi were recognized as Snowflake Data Superheroes, marking their mastery and knowledge of the Data Cloud platform. Only 82 Data Superheroes exist globally, making kipi.bi one of a select few Snowflake Elite Partners to have multiple Data Superheroes. Matillion Enterprise Partner of the Year : Recognized for delivering enterprise-grade solutions across the Matillion ecosystem, kipi.bi received the esteemed title of Matillion Enterprise Partner of the Year.

: Recognized for delivering enterprise-grade solutions across the Matillion ecosystem, kipi.bi received the esteemed title of Matillion Enterprise Partner of the Year. Certified Great Place to Work: Kipi.bi's dedication to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace culture is recognized with the esteemed Great Place to Work certification. Great Place to Work® measured the perceptions of kipi.bi employees using its Trust Index© Employee Survey and kipi.bi shined across all key indicators including Credibility of Management, Respect For People, Fairness at the Workplace, Pride, and Camaraderie Between People.

Looking Ahead to 2024:

Building upon its momentum, kipi.bi is poised for even greater success in 2024, fueled by strategic investments in data science capabilities, customer success, and transformative industry solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, kipi.bi remains dedicated to empowering businesses to harness the full potential of their data and drive strategic growth initiatives.

Data Science with Snowpark : Kipi.bi significantly increases its investment in data science capabilities, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning to drive actionable insights and fuel innovation for its clients.

: Kipi.bi significantly increases its investment in data science capabilities, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning to drive actionable insights and fuel innovation for its clients. Innovation Partner : Kipi.bi unveils a comprehensive roadmap for industry-specific solutions and native applications, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of their data and drive strategic growth.

: Kipi.bi unveils a comprehensive roadmap for industry-specific solutions and native applications, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of their data and drive strategic growth. Industry Solutions : With five Industry Solutions launched in 2023 and over 20 additional in development, kipi.bi's Industry Solutions empower businesses to transform complexity into clarity and unlock the true power of their data.

: With five launched in 2023 and over 20 additional in development, kipi.bi's Industry Solutions empower businesses to transform complexity into clarity and unlock the true power of their data. Snowflake Native Apps & Accelerators : Snowflake customers can immediately enhance their platform performance by installing a kipi.bi Accelerator or Snowflake Native App. With solutions for Compute Monitoring, FHIR Integration, Guidewire CDA, and Data Quality Control, kipi.bi continues to develop market-leading solutions at a breakneck pace.

: Snowflake customers can immediately enhance their platform performance by installing a kipi.bi Accelerator or Snowflake Native App. With solutions for Compute Monitoring, FHIR Integration, Guidewire CDA, and Data Quality Control, kipi.bi continues to develop market-leading solutions at a breakneck pace. Industry & Technical Leadership: With the addition of Industry Teams and a dedicated Field Chief Technology Officer (FCTO), kipi.bi enhances its ability to understand unique industry nuances, identify business use cases, recommend solutions, and provide unparalleled expertise during delivery. These resources will be pivotal in supporting account growth and consumption.

About kipi.bi

Kipi.bi helps businesses overcome data gaps and deliver rapid insights at scale. With Snowflake at our core, we believe good data has the power to enable innovation without limits, helping you say goodbye to complex data solutions and hello to the modern world of cloud elasticity.

Kipi.bi is a registered trademark of kipi.bi, inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE kipi.bi