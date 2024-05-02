Kipi.bi Achieves 100th SnowPro Advanced Certification, First in Snowflake Partner Network to Reach Milestone

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipi.bi, a leading consultancy specializing in modern data engineering, data strategy, and business intelligence, proudly announces a significant milestone in its partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. Today, kipi.bi celebrates achieving its 100th SnowPro Advanced Certification, positioning itself as the first within the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) to reach this remarkable milestone. This accomplishment underscores kipi.bi's unwavering commitment to excellence and expertise within the Snowflake ecosystem.

Since its inception, kipi.bi has remained dedicated to nurturing top-tier talent and providing industry-leading resources and solutions to its clients. This milestone further reinforces kipi.bi's position as a data analytics titan and exemplifies its unwavering dedication to driving innovation and delivering value to customers.

"Kipi.bi's attainment of its 100th SnowPro Advanced Certification marks a pivotal moment in our strategic alliance," said Amy Kodl, Head of GSI & Americas Alliances at Snowflake. "Their relentless pursuit of expertise and innovation has strategically elevated kipi.bi's capabilities as a member of the Snowflake Partner Network and we look forward to continued collaboration to drive transformative outcomes for our mutual customers."

In an increasingly data driven world, SnowPro Advanced Certifications are recognition of exceptional individual performance and mastery of Snowflake knowledge and skills in five role-based personas: Architect, Data Engineer, Data Scientist, Administrator, and Data Analyst. Those certified demonstrate immense technical and industry knowledge across Snowflake basics as well as advanced topics including Data Science, Machine Learning, and Generative AI.

Learning & Development (L&D) is a core pillar powering kipi.bi's culture and leadership, and attests to the team's strong dedication to technical learning & personal development. This achievement reflects kipi.bi's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and expertise across the organization, and bolsters already strong sales and delivery teams focused on driving performant customer solutions across the SPN.

"We are thrilled to announce the achievement of our 100th SnowPro Advanced Certification," said Jason Small, CEO at kipi.bi. "Kipi team members are passionate about pioneering the world's greatest data solutions for our customers. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation, with our clients benefitting from access to a diverse team of certified Snowflake experts around the world."

About Kipi.bi:

kipi.bi helps businesses overcome data gaps and deliver rapid insights at scale. With Snowflake at our core, we believe good data has the power to enable innovation without limits, helping you say goodbye to complex data solutions and hello to the modern world of cloud elasticity.

