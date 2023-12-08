kipi.bi Achieves Platinum Partner Status with Matillion, Bolstering Data Innovation and Collaboration

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kipi.bi, Snowflake's System Integrator Growth Partner Of The Year, announced today that it has achieved Platinum Partner status with Matillion! This milestone underscores years of successful partnership and further strengthens our shared commitment to fostering innovation through collaboration. The attainment of Platinum Partner status is a prestigious distinction, attained by only a select few, and serves as a testament to kipi.bi's expertise across Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud.

The elevation to Platinum Partner can be attributed to the exceptional talent that permeates kipi.bi's teams. Our experts are not only well-versed in the intricacies of data but also possess an in-depth understanding of the systems that harness its power.

kipi's solution engineers excel in crafting actionable, revenue-generating business strategies that harness millions of bits of raw data. Through the development of cutting-edge solutions, they provide valuable insights, visually striking dashboards, and performance optimizations.

kipi.bi leverages the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to enable strategy, execution, and seamless delivery. Matillion completes the puzzle by augmenting these capabilities.

We express our sincere gratitude to Matillion for their unwavering support in cultivating this partnership. Together, our teams have not only successfully executed delivery projects but have also secured new clients through our joint sales efforts.

Jason Small, CEO of kipi.bi, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "The collaboration between us and the Matillion teams has been exceptional. kipi.bi consistently leverages Matillion technology to support Snowflake data transformations and deliver highly performant solutions to our customers."

Marc Seifert, Regional Vice President of Americas' Systems Integrators and Consulting Partners at Matillion, said: "kipi.bi achieving our Platinum Partner status is a testament to its work to help our joint customers increase data productivity across the globe. kipi's customer focus is hand in glove with Matillion's values, and this alignment has been vital to their growth and development within our partner network. kipi.bi is one of just nine Platinum Partners within our network, and we're excited to continue to grow and evolve our partnership in the future."

In today's dynamic business environment, the significance of data is undeniable. However, many industry leaders struggle to harness the full potential of their data. It is more crucial than ever to align with forward-thinking companies that understand the evolving landscape of business technology.

kipi's overarching mission is to unlock the full potential of business data by harnessing the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud and machine learning. Our solution strategists and engineers excel in crafting data transformation roadmaps, with tools like Matillion amplifying project velocity, productivity, and innovation, ultimately enhancing profitability for our clients.

kipi.bi is elated to add Matillion's Platinum Partner badge to our growing list of achievements. We take great pride in having a trusted partner like Matillion as we continue to lead the way in transforming data with Snowflake.

About Matillion

Matillion makes data work more productive by empowering the entire data team – coders and non-coders alike – to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines faster. Its Data Productivity Cloud empowers the whole team to deliver quality data at a speed and scale that matches the business's data ambitions.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Pacific Life, Slack, and TUI trust Matillion to move, transform, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

See Matillion for yourself, and follow Matillion on Linkedin or Twitter.

About kipi.bi

kipi.bi helps businesses overcome data gaps and deliver rapid insights at scale. With Snowflake at our core, we believe good data has the power to enable innovation without limits, helping you say goodbye to complex data solutions and hello to the modern world of cloud elasticity.

kipi.bi is a registered trademark of kipi.bi, inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

