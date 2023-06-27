kipi.bi Recognized as Snowflake Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kipi.bi , a modern data engineering, data strategy, and business intelligence consultancy, today announced that it has been named the 2023 Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. The award was presented at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 .

kipi.bi was recognized for the company's achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers build future-proof data solutions at scale.

Snowflake Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year

"We are honored to be recognized by Snowflake as the Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year" said Jason Small, CEO at kipi.bi. "This award is a reflection of the dedication our organization has in helping joint customers be successful in their Snowflake journeys and providing the tailored solutions necessary to achieve optimal results."

As a Snowflake Elite Services partner, kipi.bi has built one of the largest Snowflake-certified teams across the globe, with more than 350 SnowPro-certified data architects and engineers specialized in helping businesses overcome data silos. Since kipi.bi's launch in 2020, these teams have supported 140+ customers across North America, including New American Funding (NAF), CHG Healthcare, and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).

"Snowflake and kipi.bi's partnership taps into the power of data to transform the way our customers see and run their business," said Katie Ecklund, Senior Director Americas Partner Sales at Snowflake. "Kipi.bi continues to invest deeply in the success of our joint customers, and with vertical expertise in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, technology, and media, they have been an important member of the Snowflake ecosystem. This award is another testament to the tremendous value they deliver to our customers."

Learn more about kipi.bi and Snowflake . Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About kipi.bi

kipi.bi helps businesses overcome data gaps and deliver rapid insights at scale. With Snowflake at our core, we believe good data has the power to enable innovation without limits, helping you say goodbye to complex data solutions and hello to the modern world of cloud elasticity.

kipi.bi is a registered trademark of kipi.bi, inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE kipi.bi