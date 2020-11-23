Kirk Herbstreit Taps David Pollack to Kick Off The Allstate Good Hands Challenge

"Allstate is giving this throwback tabletop game a virtual twist," Herbstreit said. "We're making new holiday traditions by bringing family and friends together for a virtual college football-themed game night."

Win Bragging Rights While Helping Contribute to a School's Scholarship Fund

The Allstate Good Hands Challenge gives fans the opportunity to challenge each other with their best paper football flicks – on Instagram or Twitter. Fans with exceptional, unique or even outrageous flicks could be featured in a highlight video commentated by Herbstreit.

For every video publicly posted on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #GoodHandsChallenge, Allstate will make a $10 donation, up to $150,000 total, to the general scholarship funds of the Allstate Good Hands net schools.

How to Play

Now through Dec. 13, the best flick videos will be featured on Herbstreit's and Allstate's Instagram and Twitter pages.

Participating in the Allstate Good Hands Challenge is simple:

Fold a sheet of paper into a small triangle resembling a paper football. Film your football flick by lining up your shot through a set of uprights and record it on your phone. Share your video publicly on Instagram and/or Twitter along with #GoodHandsChallenge and the social handle of the person you are challenging. (The hashtag is important for tracking participation.) See if your flick gets featured along with other football fans, celebrities and coaches by typing in #GoodHandsChallenge in Instagram or Twitter, and keep a lookout for Herbstreit's weekly highlight video. Deadline: The Allstate Good Hands Challenge is open through Dec. 13, 2020 .

"For 15 years, Allstate has been protecting college football for fans," said Pam Hollander, vice president of consumer marketing for Allstate. "We know sports – and holiday gatherings – look different this year. As owners of the Allstate Good Hands Nets, a program that donates back to schools' general scholarship funds every time a field goal is made, we hope the Allstate Good Hands Challenge gives the fans an opportunity to get involved in giving back to deserving students."

Get the rules at www.goodhandschallenge.com. Follow Allstate on Twitter and Instagram and Herbstreit's Twitter and Instagram to see if your video is selected.



THE GOOD HANDS® FIELD GOAL NET PROGRAM

The Allstate Good Hands logo appears on the field goal nets of 94 college and university stadiums, as well as at championship and bowl game events. For every field goal kicked into one of these nets, Allstate makes a donation to the school's scholarship fund. Through this program, Allstate has contributed millions of dollars to college scholarships since 2005.

Note: Video content available to press upon request.

SOURCE Allstate