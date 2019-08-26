Kirk Herbstreit Teams Up With Allstate To Predict Moments of Mayhem Each Week This College Football Season

Each Tuesday throughout the season, Herbstreit will pick his Allstate Mayhem Moment — the moment he thinks will change the course of a game during the upcoming weekend's broadcasts. The Mayhem Moment will be a moment poised to cause absolute mayhem for the teams, rankings and fans involved. From a wild rivalry overtime, to an unexpected upset to shake up rankings, or even a rookie QB making the game-winning throw, these moments will be nothing short of mayhemic.

"The unpredictable nature of college football makes this sport so exciting and full of mayhem," said Herbstreit. "But that never stops us from making the predictions and being thrilled when they come to fruition. I look forward to having some fun with my predictions for the Allstate Mayhem Moment each week this season."

Each Saturday, Herbstreit will announce the moment actually worthy of being dubbed the "Allstate Mayhem Moment" live on ESPN during the prime-time game. Fans can follow along on Twitter with @KirkHerbstreit to keep up with his Mayhem Moment predictions and weigh in with predictions of their own.

"College football season is our favorite time of the year," said Pam Hollander, vice president of consumer marketing for Allstate. "From celebrating the mayhem of the sport with Allstate Mayhem Moments to the Good Hands® Field Goal Nets and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, these programs bring college football fans together and give back to the communities where we live and work."

Allstate has been an active supporter of the college football community for more than 15 years through programming such as the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, the "Good Hands®" Field Goal Nets and the Allstate Tailgate Tour, and sponsorships of the Allstate® Sugar Bowl®, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoff.

To further connect with fans of the sport, Allstate just became the Official Insurance Partner of the Big 12 Football Championship. Allstate is also continuing its dedication to the community with an expansion of their "Good Hands®" Field Goal Nets, a program that has contributed millions of dollars to collegiate scholarships since 2005. This year, Indiana University, Stanford University and University of Virginia will join a roster of 94 colleges and universities in raising the iconic nets.

The 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, one of the most prestigious off-the-field honors in the sport, will be announced on September 12, 2019 and will celebrate 22 college football players across the nation and an honorary coach for their commitment to serving their communities. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® will be invited to New Orleans for the 86th Allstate® Sugar Bowl®, where the team will be recognized on the field during halftime of the game.

Fans can follow Allstate's support of the college football community on social: @Allstate, @KirkHerbstreit and #GoodWorksTeam.

