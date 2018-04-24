Kirwan Surgical Products Modernizes with Infor CloudSuite Industrial

Kirwan Surgical is dedicated to creating and developing superior products for demanding microsurgical specialties such as neurosurgery, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and orthopedic surgery. These products include reusable and disposable monopolar and bipolar forceps and cords, and bipolar wave generators. After experiencing rapid growth over the last few years, the company decided they needed to replace their legacy ERP system to modernize and reduce their reliance on paper log books and spreadsheets to track product and log activities.

To meet these demands, Kirwan chose CloudSuite Industrial, offering an end-to-end solution with modern functionality, like contextual analytics and collaboration tools for better customer service, managing preventive maintenance, and ensuring network visibility. With the solution, they have access to an integrated CRM and both real-time shop floor control and warehouse management with full hierarchical lot and serial number tracking. Additionally, since the solution is delivered through the cloud, Kirwan can store everything off-site and leave the maintenance of the system to Infor.

"Infor CloudSuite Industrial, along with Birst and Factory Track, is just what our business needed to stay organized and get better insights from our data, in one easy-to-use, consumer grade software package" said Scott Kirwan, president of Kirwan. "Previously our data was being dumped to many spreadsheets for analysis and business reports but with the ERP solution, and the insights provided by Birst, we will not only be able to better track and produce our surgical equipment but also more efficiently, ultimately better serving our customers."

In addition to CloudSuite Industrial, and the analytical insights offered by Infor's business intelligence software, Birst, Factory Track integrates with Infor's industrial manufacturing solutions to offer visibility and insight to understand true costs, improve cycle times, and respond to customer expectations for on-time delivery. Previously, finances were kept in a small 3rd party application but are now integrated as well.

"With CloudSuite, along with Birst and Factory Track, Kirwan will be better able to operate with agility and gain insights from their data," said Mark Humphlett, senior director of industry & solution marketing at Infor. "Cloud made sense to Kirwan Surgical since their legacy ERP and platform were supported by a 3rd party IT staff. These solutions not only meet their current business needs but are a long term scalable solution as the company continues to grow providing confidence in their ability to deliver against customer demands diligently and profitably."

About Kirwan Surgical Products

Kirwan Surgical Products LLC is dedicated to creating and developing superior products for demanding microsurgical specialties such as neurosurgery, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and orthopedic surgery. Their mission is to provide innovative high-quality products at competitive prices. They continue to be an innovator in the field of electrosurgery, and hold a number of patents on groundbreaking product designs and manufacturing techniques associated with the field.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

