KISS COLORS & CARE CONTINUES ITS INVESTMENT IN HIGHER EDUCATION WITH THE SECOND INSTALLMENT OF ITS 'NEXT GENERATION LEADERS' SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care (KCC), the award-winning textured hair brand, announced today the opening of its 2024 Next Generation Leaders Scholarship application window. An extension of the brand's philanthropic arm, the KISS Colors & Care Foundation, the scholarship will award up to $15,000 to five deserving students to assist with the cost of their post-secondary education endeavors.

"KISS Colors & Care's commitment to championing confidence and self-expression goes beyond the styling solutions we provide. At the core of our philosophy is empowering the minds of the next generation of trailblazers, changemakers and industry leaders, ensuring that they realize their full potential," says Jennifer Clark, Director of Marketing. "We are excited to continue the work of the KISS Colors & Cares Foundation for the second year, specifically through our Next Generation Leaders Scholarship, as it is a testament to how we mobilize our mission to arm our communities with the tools and resources to be their authentic self and create their own pathways to success."

The Next Generation Leaders Scholarship is open to students in their final year of high school. Interested applicants can apply online beginning April 15, 2024, with applications closing on May 6th at midnight Eastern Standard Time. The scholarship may be used toward post-secondary education, including two- and four-year universities, trade schools or vocational programs.

In addition to its annual scholarship program, the KISS Colors & Care Foundation offers educational advancement support for various age groups. The three-pillar program provides tools and resources for individuals in primary school, post-high school and college, with the goal of propelling students forward in their education and career development.

For more information and to learn how to apply for the Next Generation Scholarship Program, please visit colorsandcare.com/foundation

About KISS Colors & Care

At KISS Colors & Care we believe your hair is a source of power and a celebration of you in every look that you choose. Our mission is to deliver the hottest trends and high-quality, game-changing products so that you can nourish, protect and express your versatile style with confidence. Our award-winning collection of styling products are infused with gold-standard ingredients to nourish the scalp and hair. Our innovative hair accessories are made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Our innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures.

The KISS Colors & Care Foundation is committed to building a better future for the next generation. We celebrate and empower future leaders by providing educational resources and critical career development tools.

