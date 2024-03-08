KISS COLORS & CARE EXPANDS ITS HAIR COLLECTION WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF ITS NEWEST STYLING SOLUTIONS

Emphasizing the brand's commitment to textured hair, the brand introduces game-changing hair solutions for curly and coily hair types

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care (KCC), the award-winning textured hair brand, announced today the expansion of its hair collection with the introduction of two new products: the Edge Fixer Extreme is available in select Walmart and CVS locations, while the Scalp Fixer Serum is available exclusively at select Walmart stores. The brand's latest launch marks another milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, nourishing, and innovative hair care and styling solutions tailored specifically for curly and coily hair textures. The introduction of these products underscores the brand's intentional focus on addressing the unique needs of diverse hair types with the utmost precision and care.

"At KISS Colors & Care, we believe in empowering individuals to express themselves through their hair journey by arming them with the tools to style their hair confidently. We are thrilled to launch these products in drug stores, increasing our customers' accessibility to affordable hair care solutions aimed at addressing common hair concerns," says Jennifer Clark, Director of Marketing. "We recognize the diverse needs of our consumers, especially those with 4C hair types, and we are proud to offer them a product that meets their styling needs. With our Edge Fixer Extreme and Scalp Fixer Serum, individuals can style and care for their hair with confidence, knowing that these products deliver exceptional results without compromise."

Dedicated to serving the textured hair community, KISS Colors & Care continues developing groundbreaking formulations tailored for curly and coily hair types.

Edge Fixer Extreme ($8.99 | 100ml)

With its exceptional hold, the Edge Fixer Extreme is specifically designed to address the nuances of 4C hair, providing the ultimate styling support for this often underserved and overlooked demographic. Available in both scented and fragrance-free variants, this extreme hold gel caters to individuals with sensitive scalps while still offering maximum performance.

Scalp Fixer Serum ($12.99 | 59 ml/2US fl.oz.)

The Scalp Fixer Serum is a protective product designed to alleviate the stresses placed on your scalp. Its hyper-infused formula serves as a weekly treatment that revitalizes roots and scalp, providing much-needed nourishment with ingredients and vitamins such as rosemary leaf, peppermint oil, biotin, niacinamide, and more.

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. For more information, visit: KISScolorsandcare.com.

