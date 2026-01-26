KISS Debuts a Bold NEW Look with MORE Nails for a BETTER Fit

The #1 nail brand in America unveils a new visual identity, streamlined collections, and improved sizing—delivering empowering beauty, designed for comfort.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiss Beauty Group , the global leader in salon-quality nails and lashes, proudly announces an exciting brand relaunch redefining what the at-home nail experience can be. It's the NEW. MORE. BETTER. KISS—a bold new look, refined nail collections, and reimagined nail shapes that deliver improved comfort, fit, and confidence in every set.

KISS Nails Speed Speed KISS Nails

For over 35 years, KISS has been synonymous with press-on nail innovation and quality. Now, KISS is taking its next step forward with a fresh visual identity that is easy for consumers to shop and gives them more nails than ever with 32 per kit for a better fit—celebrating individuality while providing premium comfort from pinkies to thumbs and every nail in between.

Ensuring the most personalized fit yet, KISS invested millions of dollars in research and development, extensively analyzing 4,000 unique nail shapes and gathering insights from more than 100,000 participants. The result: a new nail silhouette with a modern apex and an expanded size range that adapts to the natural nail bed, delivering a secure fit, seamless comfort, and up to 14-day wear.

To elevate the consumer shopping experience, KISS has curated its extensive lineup into three distinctive, personality-driven collections that are perfect for every day wear or special occasions:

CORE: Signature styles from chic nudes and must-have shades to magnetic effects and a selection of French designs that keep up with your stunning wardrobe.





Signature styles from chic nudes and must-have shades to magnetic effects and a selection of French designs that keep up with your stunning wardrobe. GLAM: Next-level looks with embellished accents, sparkling jewel stones, luminous finishes, and sculpted 3D designs to amplify your style.





Next-level looks with embellished accents, sparkling jewel stones, luminous finishes, and sculpted 3D designs to amplify your style. ICON: Big & bold nail designs decorated with radiant jewels, stones, glittering finishes, and 3D effects—each set can be worn up to three times.

"This is more than just a new look—it's a transformation of how consumers experience our brand," said Kristin Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director at KISS Products, Inc. "We listened closely to our community and took a deep dive into their wants and needs. This relaunch is our answer: an empowering, elevated evolution of the KISS brand built on trust, comfort, and confidence."

The launch campaign is brought to life through a cohesive 360° brand experience, creating more interactive and meaningful ways to connect with shoppers. The goal is to bring awareness to existing and new KISS consumers about the improvements made to the brand with their needs in mind both in-store and online, while strengthening the relationship through authentic, two-way consumer engagement.

With this bold transformation, KISS continues its mission: delivering accessible, exceptional beauty while empowering every consumer to express their individuality with confidence.

Meet the brand-new KISS in January 2026 across major retailers including Ulta, Target, Walmart, CVS, Amazon, and more, as well as at www.KISSusa.com .

Follow KISS on Instagram and TikTok at @KISSNails

About KISS: KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and lashes and is the U.S. market leader in both categories. KISS offers innovative, easy-to-use, salon-quality beauty products including press-on nails, false eyelashes, hair styling tools, and more. With a mission to make beauty effortless, accessible, and empowering for all, KISS is redefining self-care one nail at a time. Available in 100+ countries and over 90,000 retail doors worldwide. For more information, visit www.KISSusa.com .

SOURCE Kiss Products Inc.