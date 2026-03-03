Kiss Names Love Island USA Season 7 Winner, Amaya Elizabeth Espinal, as Brand Ambassador

The breakout star known as "Amaya Papaya" partners with the #1 nail brand in America to celebrate bold beauty, confidence, and self-expression.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiss Products, Inc, the global leader in salon-quality nails and lashes, proudly announces Amaya Elizabeth Espinal, Love Island USA Season 7 Winner, as the newest Kiss Nails Brand Ambassador and the face of her debut curated selection, The Amaya Edit.

The Amaya Edit showcases the newest ambassador's hand-picked favorite styles from the NEW. MORE. BETTER. KISS collections—a selection of nails that feel elevated, high-impact, and made to be noticed. From timeless French silhouettes to bold magnetic looks, the edit reflects Amaya's personal aesthetic while offering fans instant access to the sets she genuinely loves and wears—on-screen, on the red carpet, and in everyday life.

"Working with Kiss is honestly a dream!" said Amaya Elizabeth Espinal, Brand Ambassador for Kiss Nails."I've loved this brand forever, so when they asked me to curate my own collection? I was so in!" she continues. "Going through all the new Kiss nail styles was so fun, I honestly couldn't pick just a few favorites. Every single design in The Amaya Edit is stunning. I'm obsessed!"

Known affectionately by fans as "Amaya Papaya," Espinal captured hearts nationwide during her appearance on Peacock's Love Island USA in 2025, where she won the season. Amaya's authentic personality, fearless confidence, and love for beauty make her a natural fit for Kiss. A longtime fan of the brand, she is known for embracing unique nail designs that complement her bold, confident style.

"From everyday glam to statement moments, KISS leads with nails designed to amplify confidence," said Kristin Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director at Kiss Products, Inc. "Amaya's authenticity and undeniable presence make her an exciting partner as we continue empowering our community to embrace their individuality with confidence."

To bring the partnership to life, Amaya appears in personality-driven social content that showcases her effervescent style, while giving fans a front-row look at select nails from The Amaya Edit. Together, the partnership celebrates beauty that is empowering, expressive, and made to fit every lifestyle.

This partnership expands on the brand's exciting new chapter of amplifying individuality and accessible glam following the NEW. MORE. BETTER. KISS 2026 relaunch. With a reimagined size range, more nails than ever, and three new franchises—CORE, GLAM, and ICON—the collection delivers a fresh visual identity, 32 nails per kit, and press-ons that feature a modern apex for a comfortable, secure fit that lasts up to 14 days.

Kiss Nails are available across major retailers including Ulta, Target, Walmart, CVS, Amazon, and more, as well as at www.Kissusa.com.

About Kiss:

Kiss is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and lashes and is the U.S. market leader in both categories. Kiss offers innovative, easy-to-use, salon-quality beauty products including press-on nails, false eyelashes, hair styling tools, and more. With a mission to make beauty effortless, accessible, and empowering for all, Kiss is redefining self-care one nail at a time. Available in 100+ countries and over 90,000 retail doors worldwide. For more information, visit www.Kissusa.com.

