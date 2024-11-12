Kit Kat® and Jolly Rancher Brands Partner with Nintendo of America to Power-Up Family Game Time

Super fans of Mario can now collect limited-edition packages featuring beloved characters

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kit Kat® and Jolly Rancher brands are giving families an extra special way to spend time together this season, by partnering with Nintendo of America. New, limited-edition Kit Kat® bars and Jolly Rancher gummies packages can now be found on store shelves nationwide, featuring fan-favorite characters from the Super Mario Bros. Wonder ™ and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe™ games which are available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Whether you grew up playing games featuring Mario and friends or found a passion for video gaming later in life – there's no better time to gather around, share the joy of gaming and level up the competition with the ultimate snacks.

Special-edition Nintendo x Kit Kat® bars, available this fall for a limited time in a variety of sizes. Special-edition Nintendo x Jolly Rancher Gummies packages, available this fall for a limited time in a variety of sizes.

Snack with Mario and Friends

Kit Kat® bar packaging feature family characters from the Super Mario Bros .™ Wonder game including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Daisy, Princess Peach , Bowser and Elephant Mario.

packaging feature family characters from the game including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Daisy, , Bowser and Elephant Mario. Jolly Rancher gummies packaging feature iconic characters from the Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe game including, Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach , Bowser and Donkey Kong.

"Video games and candy both have a way of bringing families together, creating shared moments of joy and laughter," said Michael Conroy, Senior Manager of OPM at The Hershey Company. "Together with Nintendo of America, we hope to turn ordinary days into cherished memories and invite all families to game with us now – with the new limited-edition Kit Kat® bars and Jolly Rancher gummies packages – and all year-round."

Power-Up Family Time: Enter to Win

For all the Nintendo fans in the U.S., Hershey Company will be giving away hundreds of prizes via a no-purchase necessary sweepstakes. Enter for the chance to win at www.Hersheyland.com/Gaming (closing December 31, 2024).

When Hershey and Nintendo Switch fans snack and play together, everyone's a winner. Wahoo!

Follow along with everything on social:

Kit Kat® brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Jolly Rancher brand on Facebook and Instagram.

brand on Facebook and Instagram. Nintendo of America on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company