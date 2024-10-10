Kit Kat® and Reese's Have Created the Ultimate Trick-or-Treating Hack to Help You "Choose Both"

The deliciously smart costume innovation fashioned by the brands arrives just in time to celebrate Halloween night

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reese's and Kit Kat® brands are making Halloween easier this year by introducing a clever, practical solution – the Trick-or-Treatable Costume. Based on the insight that adults who plan to participate in the occasion often face the challenge of either taking kids trick-or-treating or staying home to hand out candy, this innovative costume lets them "Choose Both"!

Kit Kat® and Reese’s Trick-or-Treatable costume, here to make Halloween a sweet success! (Credit: Joseph Barbieri of Pacific Coast Pictures)

The Reese's and Kit Kat® brands issued a survey revealing that nearly half of adults* (47%) face a Halloween dilemma: they don't want to choose between staying home to give out candy or joining the fun on the trick-or-treat trail, with only 15%* expressing a preference to stay home and distribute treats. These insights sparked the brands' latest wickedly delicious creation, offering a solution that lets them enjoy the best of both worlds.

Introducing the Trick-or-Treatable Costume, specifically designed as the ultimate human candy bowl for treat handouts on the go. The unique design ensures the best candy pull each time – BOTH a Kit Kat® bar and a Reese's Cup – to confirm that the night will be a sweet success!

"Each Halloween, it's our goal to help fans celebrate the season in innovative ways that only our iconic brands can do as leaders of the season," said Heather Seamans, Senior Brand Manager, Halloween at The Hershey Company. "The Trick-or-Treatable Costume is the Kit Kat® and Reese's brands' trick-or-treating hack that ensures that no household misses out on the fun, allowing parents to give out candy while accompanying their children door-to-door. It's a solution that makes Halloween night all treats and no tricks!"

We couldn't resist bringing our fans a way to create the Trick-or-Treatable Costume on their own. Fans can visit HERE to see how they can bring this costume to life to win the hearts (and stomachs) of their own neighborhoods.

Follow @reeses and @KITKAT_US on Instagram for more this Halloween season and head to nationwide retailers now to "Choose Both" Kit Kat and Reese's for your candy bowl. Don't worry, Halloween fans, we've got your back this year.

*Hershey's Proprietary Halloween Research

SOURCE The Hershey Company