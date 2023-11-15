KIT KAT® Brand Debuts a New Bakery Inspired Treat: KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar

The brand's latest innovation is the perfect sweet treat whenever you need a break

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- What pairs great with coffee? A sweet treat! Beginning November 17, just in time for cozy season, KIT KAT® brand fans will be able to break into bakery bliss with a new item – the KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar. Just like chocolate frosted donuts which are universally beloved, the KIT KAT® brand's newest permanent flavor delivers fans a delicious treat that's great morning, noon or night.

KIT KAT® brand’s newest addition, KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar, available in standard and king size packages.
This fall there's no better time to cozy up with a KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar and a warm cup of coffee, or whenever you need to take a break. Biting into the new KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar delivers the experience of biting into a fresh donut, with smooth milk chocolate layered delicately on top of donut flavored creme.

"We know fans love our bakery inspired flavors like KIT KAT® Birthday Cake – and we thought, 'who doesn't love a classic chocolate frosted donut?!'" Said Alex Kuzior, Associate KIT KAT® Brand Manager. "The KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio and every bite delivers upon a delightful experience, reminiscent of a freshly baked donut from your favorite hometown bakery."

Available nationwide in standard and king sizes, the KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar joins the brand's impressive list of exciting, and sometimes unexpected, flavors including Mint + Dark Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and more. Grab the new flavor while it's hot! But donut worry, the KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is here to stay all year round.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

