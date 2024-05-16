KIT KAT® Brand Debuts New Limited-Edition Flavor for Summer: KIT KAT® Pink Lemonade Flavored Bar

With hints of sweet strawberry and tart lemonade, the iconic brand's latest innovation will snap Americans into a summertime state of mind

HERSHEY, Pa., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The KIT KAT® brand is giving fans another reason to celebrate summer with a new, limited-edition flavor – the KIT KAT® Pink Lemonade Flavored Bar. Classic, crisp wafers wrapped in a pink lemonade flavored creme – this new flavor delivers a refreshing taste experience with unexpected hints of strawberry. Whether you're ready to unwind on a sandy beach or chill out in the backyard, the delightful KIT KAT® Pink Lemonade Flavored Bars will snap candy lovers of all ages right into a sunshine bliss.

KIT KAT® brand’s newest addition, KIT KAT® Pink Lemonade Flavored Bar, available this summer for a limited time in standard and king size packages.

With the rollout of the Pink Lemonade flavor, the KIT KAT® brand is shaking up the candy aisle by adding flavors that KIT KAT® fans want. This limited-edition offering further proves the brand's dedication to innovation, catering to the tastes of Gen Z and Millennials as more than 93% express a preference for Pink Lemonade treats. Fans can begin looking for it on store shelves nationwide, starting May 17, 2024.

"Creating new, unexpected flavor experiences for our KIT KAT® fans is at the core of what we do," said Hilary Long, KIT KAT® Brand Lead. "The KIT KAT® Pink Lemonade Flavored Bar delivers an immersive experience in every bite, reminiscent of a refreshing glass of pink lemonade as the weather heats up for summer fun."

Available nationwide in standard and king sizes, KIT KAT® Pink Lemonade Flavored Bar joins the brand's impressive list of exciting, and sometimes unexpected, flavors including Chocolate Frosted Donut, Mint + Dark Chocolate, Birthday Cake and more.

Follow along with everything about the KIT KAT® brand on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company