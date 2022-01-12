KIT KAT® Brand Kicks Off New Year with Two New Flavors for Every Taste Bud

"A new year is always a chance to try new things, so what better way to start than by releasing new KIT KAT® flavors?" said Dan Williard, Brand Manager of KIT KAT®. "There's nothing more classic than KIT KAT® wafers and chocolate, but KIT KAT® Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and KIT KAT® THiNS Chocolate Hazelnut bring fresh takes."

KIT KAT® Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate flavor combines the sweet, fresh taste of strawberry with the rich, decadent flavor of dark chocolate in the KIT KAT® Duos third generation bar. This fruit-inspired KIT KAT® bar tastes like a chocolate covered strawberry and will be available in both standard and king size.

KIT KAT® THiNS Chocolate Hazelnut also joins the existing KIT KAT® THiNS lineup which slims down the classic KIT KAT® wafer into a thinner treat. KIT KAT® THiNS Chocolate Hazelnut adds a hazelnut flavor to a light, crispy version of a fan favorite, KIT KAT® THiNS, that launched last year. Be on the lookout for this new item in both 3.1 oz. and 7.37 oz. bags.

Both new items are available at retailers nationwide and are permanent additions to KIT KAT®'s lineup. Start the new year off right by trying these new KIT KAT® flavors that are sure to be your new favorites.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

