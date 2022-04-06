KIT KAT® Brand Unveils Their Newest Flavor – Blueberry Muffin – with Graham Cookie Pieces Folded Right In

This new, limited-edition KIT KAT® bar captures all the best qualities of the fan-favorite baked good with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar. This new bar features delightful blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around iconic KIT KAT® crispy wafers and perfectly mirrors the experience of biting into a fresh blueberry muffin, straight out of the oven! This flavor will be available at retailers nationwide in a 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar, and 0.49 oz. snack size.

"Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor KIT KAT® should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans," said Dan Williard, Brand Manager of KIT KAT®. "KIT KAT® Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!"

The blueberry muffin flavor is the latest in the brand's ever-growing portfolio of permanent, seasonal, and limited-edition flavors, joining KIT KAT® Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate, KIT KAT® Thins Hazelnut, KIT KAT® Lemon Crisp, and more. Make sure to try one before it's too late!

You can learn more and even purchase KIT KAT® Blueberry Muffin items here.

Follow along with everything about the KIT KAT® brand on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok channels.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE The Hershey Company