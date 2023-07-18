Kit NA Brewing Launches "Have A Kit" Campaign: Experience Enjoyment, In A Way That's True to You

PORTLAND, Maine, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit NA Brewing, an award-winning and trailblazing NA Beer beverage brand, proudly unveils its exciting campaign, "Have A Kit." The "Have A Kit" campaign empowers consumers to enjoy and indulge in a beer experience that aligns with their authentic selves and connects them not only to the beer but also to the meaningful moments associated with having a beer. This campaign celebrates the essence of the "have a beer" moment that is true to each individual and centered around enabling consumers to connect over a beer.

Have A Kit - Campaign Logo

Kit's award-winning and crushable non-alcoholic craft beer is crafted so that consumers can open their minds to what having a beer was meant to be, while enjoying the complex flavors and refreshment that is craved in a cold one.

"81% of beer drinkers in the US under the age of 44 are seeking non-alcoholic options. This shifting landscape and growing trend among younger generations is the foundation of Kit's "Have A Kit" campaign. Our interviews with the NA consumer told us they were screaming for an option that allows them to just have a beer in an inclusive way. By driving trial and awareness, we are aiming to shift perception of the category, encouraging individuals to enjoy our non-alcoholic beer without feeling the need to make excuses or compromise on their personal preferences," said Kit Marketing Director, Jayme Brown.

To kickstart the "Have A Kit" campaign, Kit has planned an array of special events and initiatives. From a full summer of music festival partnerships and activations throughout New England, to pop-ups where consumers are given the opportunity to 'Have A Kit" throughout their everyday life. All of this will be supported by the launch of a new website and social media channels as well as availability on Amazon Prime. This campaign will create a buzz that resonates with beer enthusiasts and consumers alike across the country.

Kit NA Brewing invites you to #HaveAKit - to raise your glass, seize the moment and enjoy a beer that's true to you. Find out more, stay up on the latest and shop Kit's refreshing flavors at kitna.beer . Follow Kit on social @kitnabrewing.

About Kit NA Brewing:

Kit NA Brewing makes 3x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: On Your Mark (American Blonde), Get Set (IPA) and Here We Go (Hazy IPA), distribution spans across the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Central NY. #HaveAKit

