KITCHENAID BRAND CONTINUES TO TRANSFORM THE CORDLESS APPLIANCE MARKET WITH NEW ADDITIONS COMING TO THE INNOVATIVE KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS SYSTEM

"No two lifestyles are the same and that is why KitchenAid believes in creating products that cater to your making experience, ensuring that your meal-making possibilities, much like your creativity, know no bounds," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "That is why we wanted to expand the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System to unlock even more possibilities, both inside and outside of the kitchen. No matter what your day-to-day may look like, the new Top Down Chopper, Citrus Juicer, Spice Grinder Accessory and Hand Blender with Accessories, allow you to discover the freedom in clutter-free making wherever, whenever and however you choose."

The KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System is available for purchase in Black Matte on KitchenAid.com and in Shaded Palm in Target stores and Target.com. If you already own small appliances within the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System and therefore already own a battery, appliances without a battery are also available for purchase on KitchenAid.com and at Target.com.

Key benefits of the new KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System additions include:

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS TOP DOWN CHOPPER

Available Today: Battery not included (KTCR350BM) MSRP2 $69.99

Available 9/30/24: Battery included (KTCR351) MSRP2 $99.99

The top-down design allows you to continue working in the same bowl you prepped with

No more transferring food to storage containers; you can now chop, prep, and store in one bowl with an included lid

Easily move from bowl to bowl with the Top Down Chopper's agile design 3

One-touch Control allows you to press and hold for continual run or press and pulse as needed. Quick pulse to achieve a rough chop, hold down to puree and mince, or use the single speed button for precise pulsing

Setup is simple with a twist-free, drop-in bowl assembly

The bowl, shield, and S-blade are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup

Includes a 12-Volt MAX Battery4

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS CITRUS JUICER

Available on 9/30/2024:

Battery not included (KCJR160BM) – MSRP2 $99.99

Battery included (KCJR161) – MSRP2 $129.99

Juice any size citrus from grapefruit to limes

Features an auto-reversing reamer for optimal juice extraction

The cone design offers optimal juice extraction

The precision pour spout allows juice to flow into glass

Holds 16oz and includes dishwasher safe bowl, reamer, stainless steel sieve and shaft cover

Includes a 12-Volt MAX Battery4

KITCHENAID GO™ SPICE GRINDER ACCESSORY (KBGRSA1) – MSRP² $24.99

Available on 9/30/2024

Grinds a wide range of spices including peppercorns, all spice, coriander and more without corded hassles

One-touch control for Easy Grinding

Features an asymmetrical blade to prevent jamming

The durable stainless steel blade grinds quickly

Includes a fitted lid design to help prevent ground spices from spilling over

Compatible with the KitchenAid Go Cordless Blade Coffee Grinder5

KITCHENAID GO™ CORDLESS HAND BLENDER WITH ACCESSORIES

Available Today

Battery not included (KHBRV05) – MSRP2 $129.99

Battery included (KHBRV75) – MSRP2 $149.99

Includes a dishwasher-safe removable 7-inch Blending Arm with a 4-point Stainless Steel blade design efficiently blends ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, and so much more

The variable speed trigger switch gives you greater flexibility and control over your recipes

The ergonomically safety switch gives you single-handed operation

Includes a dishwasher-safe removable 4-Cup/1L BPA Free Blending Pitcher with Lid

Includes a dishwasher-safe Chopper Bowl, Stainless Steel Whisk, and Pan Guard

Includes a 12-Volt MAX Battery4

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1 Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 12 volts. Nominal voltage is 10.8

2 MSRP is the manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

3 Additional bowls sold separately

4 For models with battery included only.

5 Sold separately

