KitchenAid Brand Expands Espresso Collection with New Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee

With sophisticated grind and extraction systems, Quiet Mark certification and dedicated over-ice settings, the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee elevate both hot and iced-coffee making

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid – a trailblazer in the at-home coffee category – announced a new offering to its line of espresso machines with the introduction of its new Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee. Available in three models, the new over-ice coffee & espresso settings brew at a lower temperature so coffee lovers can create light, refreshing drinks to enjoy both hot or chilled over ice.

Introducing the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee.

With intuitive controls, Quiet Mark-Certified operation, and versatile drink options, the new KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee make exceptional espresso simple – whether served hot or over ice. For milk-based drinks, users can make silky foam for their cappuccino or create a flat white that rivals the coffee shop with just a few touches, thanks to the AutoMilk System (available on KF3 and KF4 models) or they can be their own barista with the Panarello Auto Steam Wand (available on the KF2 model).

"We designed the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee to help people explore a world of coffee at home in an easy, intuitive way," said Chadwick Ries, Global Head of Product, Brand and Insights, KitchenAid Small Appliances. "From perfectly brewed iced coffee to classic espresso drinks, this compact machine delivers variety, performance and quiet operation in a format that fits effortlessly into any home and everyday life."

From first‑time espresso drinkers to everyday coffee enthusiasts, the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee are designed to put a wide range of beverages within easy reach – without complicated setup or steep learning curves.

Explore Hot and Iced Coffee at the Touch of a Button

With up to 24 pre‑set recipe options1 from bold espresso to refreshing iced coffee, coffee-lovers' favorite recipes are just a tap away. Create personalized drinks and choose from dozens of hot & iced recipe options, like Espresso, Americano, Iced Coffee, Iced Espresso, Cappuccino, Flat White and more.

QuietGrind System, Quiet Mark Certified

These Espresso Machines are certified by Quiet Mark as some of the quietest machines in the espresso category, allowing coffee-lovers to start their mornings peacefully with an espresso machine that grinds and brews quietly, helping to create a calm environment in the home.

IntelliGrind and Aroma Balance Systems

With IntelliGrind and Aroma Balance Systems, the machine responds to the unique characteristics of each bean – such as size, density, and roast level – automatically compensating for these differences to ensure consistently great coffee.

Compact Design, Uncompromised Taste

The KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee are 25% smaller than the KF6, KF7, KF8 Fully Automatic Espresso Machines, but don't compromise on performance. With its space‑saving design, it fits effortlessly into any kitchen, bringing quality espresso right to the countertop.

Together, these features reflect the brand's approach to making both hot and iced espresso drinks easier to enjoy at home, without adding complexity to everyday routines.

Availability

Available for purchase on KitchenAid.com on May 4. Sign up to be the first to know when the new models arrive, here.

KITCHENAID® FULLY AUTOMATIC ESPRESSO MACHINE WITH ICED COFFEE

KF2 (KES8452 – MSRP $799.99) 2

KF3 (KES8453 – MSRP $999.99) 2

KF4 (KES8454 – MSRP $1,299.99)2

Visit KitchenAid.com to discover the new KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee, and enjoy barista-style drinks at the touch of a button.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee brew both hot and iced coffee?

The over‑ice coffee and espresso settings brew at a lower temperature to create light, refreshing drinks. For best results, KitchenAid recommends serving cold drinks over ice.

Is the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee quiet?

Yes, the KitchenAid Espresso Machines have been certified by Quiet Mark as some of the quietest machines in the espresso category, allowing users to start their mornings peacefully with an espresso machine that grinds and brews quietly, helping to create a calm environment in the home. The advanced insulation minimizes noise and vibration, so that users can brew at any hour.

Can I customize my coffee drinks exactly the way I like them with the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee?

Yes, users can easily create their favorite coffee creations at home with a push of a button using the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee. With up to 24 pre‑set recipe options3 from bold espresso to refreshing iced coffee, coffee-lovers' favorites are just a tap away. Coffee lovers can also personalize each drink to match their exact preferences – adjust the strength, volume, and temperature, and can even save their own custom recipes.

Is the KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee built to last?

The KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee are designed with the quality and durability that is expected from KitchenAid, the espresso machines are built with high-quality materials and come with a 2 year4 limited warranty, available once registering products. Plus, users can register their Fully Automatic Espresso Machines for a 5-year Limited Burr Grinder part warranty, giving them an extended 3-year limited part warranty on top of the standard 2-year coverage.

How is the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee new or different from other KitchenAid Fully Automatic Machines?

The KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee are 25% smaller than the brand's Fully Automatic KF6, KF7 and KF8 models while still delivering rich, full‑bodied espresso and a wide range of drink options. Also new, is its dedicated over‑ice coffee and espresso settings, making it easy to create both hot or cold drinks at home with the push of a button.

How does the KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Iced Coffee make cleaning and everyday care easier?

The KitchenAid® Fully Automatic Espresso Machines with Iced Coffee are designed to make care simple and intuitive, so nothing stands between a coffee-lover and their perfect cup. From automatic rinsing at startup and shutdown to guided on screen alerts, every step is designed to support long lasting performance.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

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1 Varies by model type

2 MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

3 Varies by model type

4 Visit international.kitchenaid.com for warranty details.

SOURCE KitchenAid