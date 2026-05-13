KitchenAid Brand Introduces a Smart Thermometer - Precision Cooking, No Guesswork Required

Wireless, App‑Guided Assistance Helps Home Cooks Achieve Ideal Doneness With Confidence

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid, a brand known for helping consumers create with confidence, today announced the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer, a smart, wireless, app‑connected cooking tool designed to eliminate the guesswork and help home cooks achieve their ideal doneness when grilling, roasting, smoking, air frying or cooking on the stovetop.

KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer: Everyday precision for every recipe.

Designed for multitasking modern kitchens and grills, the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer pairs with the free KitchenAid® App[1] to deliver step‑by‑step guidance, real‑time temperature monitoring and timely alerts, allowing cooks to be connected to their recipe while moving freely around the home. With long‑range Bluetooth® connectivity, waterproof durability (up to 6 hours) and rechargeable power built for long cooks, the Smart Thermometer brings ease, precision and confidence to everyday cooking.

"Cooking should feel relaxing and intuitive – not stressful," said Chadwick Ries, Global Head of Product, Brand and Insights, KitchenAid Small Appliances. "The KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer is designed to guide you through the cooking process with clear, timely notifications, so you can focus on enjoying the moment and still serve food cooked exactly the way you intended."

Cook With Confidence, From Start to Finish

The KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer monitors both internal food temperature and ambient cooking temperature, delivering precise data that helps take the guesswork out of cooking proteins, like meat, poultry and fish. Guided notifications let users know when to flip, when to remove food from heat and when it's time to rest, ensuring consistently delicious results.

With Bluetooth® connectivity up to 285 feet away through a typical home window,[2] home cooks can confidently step away while staying connected to their creation – perfect for multitasking during busy meals or longer, slow‑roasted recipes.

Designed for Real Life in the Kitchen

Built to withstand the realities of everyday cooking, the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer Probe is waterproof and dishwasher‑safe, making cleanup simple. A rechargeable battery delivers up to 24 hours of runtime when fully charged, with a quick‑charge option providing up to five hours of cooking after just five minutes of charging.[3]

Select models offer dual smart thermometers, allowing users to track multiple proteins at once or monitor different areas of a larger cut for even greater precision. A magnetic docking base provides convenient storage on metal surfaces like the side of grills, ovens or refrigerators, while simultaneous charging keeps both thermometer and dock powered and ready.

Smart Features That Work the Way Cooks Do

Through the KitchenAid® App, users can visualize their cooking with Graph View, save up to 20 favorite cooks for easy repeat results, and use built‑in timers and alerts that keep cooking on track – even when multi-tasking. A Range Extender Mode allows cooks to monitor progress from virtually anywhere using a second internet‑connected device.

Availability

The KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer is available for purchase now, in single‑probe and dual‑probe configurations. Visit KitchenAid.com to learn more.

KitchenAid ® Smart Thermometer (KTH11BM – MSRP $99.99) [4] (KTH12BM – MSRP $199.99) [5]



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer?

The KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer is a wireless, app‑connected cooking thermometer designed to help home cooks achieve their ideal doneness with confidence. It provides real‑time temperature monitoring, guided cooking notifications and long‑range Bluetooth® connectivity through the free KitchenAid® App.[6]

How does the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer Technology work?

The thermometer pairs with the KitchenAid® App via Bluetooth® technology. Once connected, it tracks internal food temperature and ambient cooking temperature and sends notifications that guide users through key steps – such as when to flip food, remove it from heat and let the meal rest.

What can I cook with the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer?

The KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer can be used for a wide variety of cooking methods and proteins, including grilling, roasting, smoking, air frying and stovetop cooking. It's designed for meat, poultry, pork and fish.

How far away can I be while monitoring my dish?

With Bluetooth® connectivity, users can monitor cooking progress up to 285 feet away through a typical home window. Range may vary based on cooker construction/materials, environmental conditions and obstacles, and device model and operating system.

Is the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer waterproof and easy to clean?

Yes. The Smart Thermometer Probe is waterproof and dishwasher‑safe. It can be soaked for up to six hours, making cleanup simple and convenient.

How long does the battery last?

When fully charged, the thermometer provides up to 24 hours of cooking time. A quick‑charge option delivers up to five hours of use after just five minutes of charging. Battery life may vary depending on battery age and use.

Are there different models available?

Yes. The Smart Thermometer is available in both single‑probe and dual‑probe models. Dual‑probe models allow users to monitor multiple proteins at once or track different areas of a larger cut.

Does the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer include smart features in the app?

Yes. The KitchenAid® App[7] includes features, like step‑by‑step cooking guidance, Graph View for visualizing temperature changes, built‑in timers and alerts, Favorites for saving past recipes, and Range Extender Mode for remote monitoring using a second internet‑connected device.

Is a KitchenAid account or app required?

Yes. Wi‑Fi and the KitchenAid® App are required for smart features. Features are subject to change. See kitchenaid.com/connect for terms and privacy information.

What warranty comes with the KitchenAid® Smart Thermometer?

The product includes a 1‑year limited warranty. See product warranty for details.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:

MSL

[email protected]

[1] Wifi & app required. Features subject to change. See kitchenaid.com/connect for terms and privacy info.

[2] Range is affected by cooker construction/materials, environmental conditions and obstacles, and device model and operating system.

[3] Battery life impacted by factors such as battery age and use.

[4] MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

[5] MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

[6] Wifi & app required. Features subject to change. See kitchenaid.com/connect for terms and privacy info.

[7] Wifi & app required. Features subject to change. See kitchenaid.com/connect for terms and privacy info.

SOURCE KitchenAid