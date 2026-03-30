KITCHENAID BRAND UNVEILS ITS BIGGEST TILT HEAD STAND MIXER INNOVATION IN DECADES: ARTISAN® PLUS

Equipped with new features including Precision Speed Control and LED bowl light, home cooks can now achieve effortless accuracy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid unveils their biggest advancement to its Tilt-Head Stand Mixer since 1955: The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer. Designed as an evolution of the brand's iconic tilt-head form, the new model features a suite of breakthrough enhancements, including an LED bowl light, precision speed control, a double flex edge beater, and - for the first time on a tilt-head mixer - a ½ speed setting, as well as stainless steel accessories, offering a more precise way to create in the kitchen.

New KitchenAid Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer

For more than 100 years, KitchenAid and its legendary Stand Mixer have been a catalyst for endless delight, exploration, and memory making right in everyone's kitchen. Now, the icon has been reimagined to take creating in the kitchen to new heights.

New Design and Color Options

The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer debuts four new colorways to the KitchenAid brand portfolio, currently available exclusively to the model, and comes in three distinct finishes – designed to add depth, warmth and visual interest to any kitchen:

Sundried Tomato, Crinkle Finish

Wild Blueberry, Crinkle Finish

Iron Ore Bronze, Satin Metallic Finish

Oat, Satin Finish

In addition to these new shades, the mixer is also available in 11 of KitchenAid brand's most beloved existing colors, including Agave, Cast Iron Black, Matte Black, Blue Steel, Cardamom, Feather Pink, Juniper, Mint Julep, Medallion Silver, Porcelain White, and Pebbled Palm.

"Innovation is at the core of KitchenAid, and as the #1 mixing brand in the world1, we are constantly looking at ways to evolve and unlock even more possibilities for home cooks in the kitchen," said Chad Ries, Global Head of Product, Brand and Insights at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "That's why we've introduced the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer – the most premium Stand Mixer option in KitchenAid brand history. With new features, like the LED bowl light, precision speed control and a double flex edge beater to reach every last morsel, home cooks can now uplevel their creations due to more control, visibility and precision."

In celebration of the launch of Artisan® Plus, KitchenAid is giving consumers a chance to be one of the five lucky winners to receive one of the brand new stand mixers in a color option of their choosing between the new colorways: Sundried Tomato, Wild Blueberry, Iron Ore Bronze and Oat2. Until April 13, 2026, consumers can enter for a chance to win at: https://www.kitchenaid.com/countertop-appliances/stand-mixers/tilt-head-stand-mixers/artisan-plus .

Key Features of the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer

Precision Speed Control: Smoothly glide between speeds, finding the exact setting needed for your perfect textures every time.

Smoothly glide between speeds, finding the exact setting needed for your perfect textures every time. Integrated Bowl Light: The first-ever KitchenAid Stand Mixer with a built-in LED bowl light, providing visibility for precise measurements, thorough mixing and effortless accuracy.

The first-ever KitchenAid Stand Mixer with a built-in LED bowl light, providing visibility for precise measurements, thorough mixing and effortless accuracy. Double Flex Edge Beater: Silicone-edges scrape the bowl as it mixes, reducing the need to stop and scrape manually. 3

Silicone-edges scrape the bowl as it mixes, reducing the need to stop and scrape manually. ½ Fold Speed: Gently incorporates ingredients to prevent overmixing, ideal for folding in delicate ingredients, like blueberries and egg whites.

Gently incorporates ingredients to prevent overmixing, ideal for folding in delicate ingredients, like blueberries and egg whites. Soft Start: Gradually increases mixing speed to keep ingredients in the bowl and help avoid splatter.

Gradually increases mixing speed to keep ingredients in the bowl and help avoid splatter. Stainless Steel Accessories: All Artisan® Plus Mixers come with durable, dishwasher safe Stainless Steel Accessories: Precision Welded Stainless Steel Bowl, Double Flex Edge Beater, Dough Hook, Wire Whisk, and Flat Beater.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer?

The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer is the biggest advancement to the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer since 1955. Built with the trusted quality and durability of the KitchenAid brand, the Artisan® Plus Mixer is crafted for accurate speed control for your KitchenAid Stand Mixer.

Will the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer work with my existing KitchenAid attachments?

Yes. The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer is compatible with KitchenAid brand's full lineup of hub‑powered Stand Mixer attachments4, allowing consumers to use their existing accessories and expand their capabilities in the kitchen.

Are the new colors exclusive to the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer?

For now, Oat, Sundried Tomato, Wild Blueberry, and Iron Ore Bronze are exclusive to the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer.

What makes the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer different from previous KitchenAid tilt‑head mixers?

The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer introduces first‑ever features for the KitchenAid tilt‑head Stand Mixer, including an integrated LED bowl light and precision speed control, designed to improve accuracy, visibility, and ease of use.

Do the other KitchenAid Stand Mixers come with a Bowl Light?

The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer is the first and only current KitchenAid Stand Mixer to come equipped with an LED bowl light, providing visibility for precise measurements, thorough mixing, and effortless accuracy.

Are the Stainless Steel Accessories Dishwasher Safe?

Yes, the Stainless Steel Accessories that come with all Artisan® Plus Mixers are dishwasher safe.

How many speed settings does the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer have?

The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer features 11 speed settings, including a ½ Fold Speed designed to gently incorporate delicate ingredients, like egg whites or berries without overmixing. Combined with Precision Speed Control, this expanded range allows you to smoothly adjust speeds and dial in the exact setting needed for your desired texture.

What is Soft Start on the Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer, and how does it help?

Soft Start gradually increases the mixing speed to help keep ingredients in the bowl, reducing splatter and mess. It's especially helpful when starting mixes with dry or delicate ingredients, giving you more control from the very first turn of the mixer.

Availability

The Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer is now available on KitchenAid.com:

KSM50PKVX (MSRP: $599.995)

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

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1 Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted November 2025 for value sales (in USD) in 2025 through all retail channels.

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 4/13/26 at 11:59pm ET. Open to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the 48 contiguous United States and Washington D.C. who are at least 18 years of age and the age of majority. For full eligibility restrictions, & complete details, see Official Rules . Sponsor: KitchenAid Global LLC. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

3 Compared to the KitchenAid brand's Single Flex edge beater

4 Attachments sold separately

5 MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

SOURCE KitchenAid