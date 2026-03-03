KitchenAid Brand Makes Cooking Whole Grains Easy with New Compact Grain & Rice Cooker

Perfect Grains Made Simple: New KitchenAid® Cooker automatically senses the amount of grain added, measures liquid as added and simmers to perfection

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid brand is introducing the new KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker, designed to take the guesswork out of cooking grains, rice and beans. Now available in a slim, space-saving design, the compact cooker automatically measures liquid as ingredients are added, with its Precise Pour Technology, helping home cooks achieve consistently perfect texture without measuring cups, constant stirring and monitoring or a complicated setup.

New KitchenAid Compact Grain & Rice Cooker available in Matte Black and Porcelain White

Finished in matte or satin finishes, with rounded edges and inviting touchscreen controls, the KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker features a modern, minimalist design that blends seamlessly into any kitchen – offering a beautiful way to cook grains at home without sacrificing performance or space. At just over 9 inches wide, it's designed to fit neatly on countertops while making up to 8 cups of cooked grains at a time1.

Designed to support everyday cooking routines and meal prep, the KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker combines intuitive, easy-to-use controls, multi‑tasking convenience and creative versatility – making it easier to fit wholesome grains, rice and beans into meals any time of day, during breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pick your grain, add ingredients, and pour – the KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker automatically senses, measures, and simmers for consistent, perfect results.

"Grains, rice and beans are foundational ingredients, but they can be intimidating to cook well," said Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "With the KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker, we've removed the complexity. It does the measuring and monitoring for you, so you can focus on creating meals you love – whether that's a simple weeknight dinner or something more adventurous."

Here's a closer look at the features and technology behind the KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker:

What is Precise Pour Technology?

Precise Pour Technology prompts users to add the right amount of liquid for the preferred texture using the touchscreen display. As users pour, the integrated scale measures liquid in real time, so users can pour directly into the pot – no measuring cups needed.

Is KitchenAid unique in offering this technology?

Yes. KitchenAid is the only brand with an integrated scale among leading rice cooker brands, and the first brand to introduce this feature. *excluding multi‑cookers.

What cooking functions does it include?

This cooker includes 16 presets for grains, rice and beans – such as farro, quinoa, oats and black beans – along with a Custom Cooking Mode for experimentation beyond preset options.

Can it cook other foods and sides, beyond grains?

Yes. The Steam Cooking Mode with basket supports steaming vegetables, eggs, fish and more, making it easy to prepare complete meals in one appliance that takes up minimal space on the countertop.

How easy is cleanup?

Cleanup is simple thanks to a non‑stick ceramic‑coated cooking pot, dishwasher‑safe accessories and a Steam Cleaning Cycle that helps loosen residue before washing.

Where can I buy it?

The KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker is available now at KitchenAid.com.

How much does it cost?

The KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker is available now – choose between a matte or satin finish:

KGC2154 – $249.992

Visit KitchenAid.com to bring home the KitchenAid® Compact Grain & Rice Cooker and experience a simpler way to cook grains with confidence.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:

Kate Barnes

[email protected]



1 Results vary based on food type and setting

2 MSRP is the manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

SOURCE KitchenAid