/C O R R E C T I O N -- KitchenAid/

KITCHENAID® INTRODUCES ITS 2026 COLOR OF THE YEAR: SPEARMINT

A mint-green hue with tactile sand-texture paint finish brings calm, clarity, and revitalizing energy to the kitchen

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid® unveils Spearmint as its 2026 Color of the Year. Spearmint is the eighth edition of the iconic KitchenAid® Color of the Year Program. As the color authority in the kitchen, the brand's Color of the Year program taps global trends to capture current cultural moments and inspire consumers around the world. This year's color is a minty-green hue that invites consumers to step into the fresh side and also introduces a new textural finish to the KitchenAid Color of the Year portfolio, Sand.

"Amid global uncertainty, we are seeing that consumers are seeking renewal by redefining success and reclaiming control over their personal fulfillment and well-being. That is why we are introducing Spearmint as our 2026 Color of the Year," said Chad Ries, Senior Director Global Brand and Product Marketing at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "For all of these reasons, we see Spearmint as a color that invites individuals to be present, promoting a refreshing state of mind, and symbolizing positive growth and renewal, embodying a return to self."

For the first time ever, KitchenAid has expanded its Color of the Year program into the Major Appliance category by introducing a limited-edition 36-inch Dual Fuel Commercial-Style Range in the new Spearmint hue, available only through a limited-time sweepstakes1.

"The new Range is the first of many exclusive, limited-edition product drops coming from KitchenAid Major Appliances. It is a rare collector's piece that you cannot buy in stores, and is available only through a limited-time sweepstakes, giving just five lucky winners the chance to own a piece of brand history alongside a matching stand mixer," said Kevin Sulaiman, Senior Brand Manager at KitchenAid Major Appliances.

Until February 26, 2026, consumers can enter for a chance to win at https://www.kitchenaid.com/countertop-appliances/color-of-the-year .

"When identifying this year's color, we were driven by a desire to refresh the senses and find a moment of clarity. Spearmint breathes life into a space, filling it with a soothing yet invigorating energy," said Brittni Pertijs, Design Manager, Color, Material and Finish Design at Whirlpool Corporation. "With this year's Color of the Year selection we're also adding a new sand-textured paint finish to our Color of the Year portfolio which has a subtle, grounding warmth that feels reminiscent of baking, cooking, and the moments we spend creating in the kitchen. This makes Spearmint a color you don't just see, but feel. As one of our biggest programs of the year, Color of the Year felt like the right moment to introduce limited-editions to our Major appliance category and expand the color portfolio beyond the countertops."

The Artisan® Stand Mixer is available in more than 40 colors, now including Spearmint on KitchenAid.com .

KSM195PSSD– MSRP $549.992

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the KitchenAid Color of the Year program and how has it evolved over the years?

The KitchenAid Color of the Year program spotlights the brand's work on trend forecasting. Each year, the Whirlpool Color, Finish, and Material team identifies a single hue that reflects current cultural, aesthetic, and consumer trends - showcasing the KitchenAid brand's leadership in design and color innovation.

What is the Whirlpool Color, Material & Finish team's involvement in the KitchenAid Color of the Year Program?

The program is led by Whirlpool's global Color, Finish, and Material team, who analyze sociocultural, interior design, and aesthetic trends over several years. They monitor emerging themes, validate long-term relevance, and refine the selection before finalizing the color.

What does the Color of the Year development process look like?

The process begins years in advance. The team tracks cultural signals and emerging shades, reviews historical palettes, and considers consumer mindset shifts. From there, the team of experts fine-tune undertones, saturation, texture, and finish to ensure the color is just right.

How long did the selection for Spearmint take from start to finish?

The Spearmint development process spanned approximately three years, though the team had been monitoring the trend of greens and blues in fashion and interiors for much longer.

What trends influenced the selection of Spearmint?

The team observed the enduring popularity of greens and blues, alongside a resurgence of minty tones across fashion and interior design. Research also highlighted Makers' desire for sensorially designed spaces, which inspired the tactile finish.

How is the Spearmint color described?

Spearmint is a vibrant minty green with distinct blue undertones, paired with a Sand finish that softens its brightness and gently diffuses the light. The result is a shade that feels grounding and energizing that radiates joy while also bringing a sense of calm.

What are the ways that Spearmint differs from similar colors in the KitchenAid portfolio?

Spearmint is a bit brighter than any of the other greens and blues that are currently in the KitchenAid portfolio:

More blue than Pistachio

than Pistachio More green than Mineral Water

than Mineral Water More vivid than Blossom

than Blossom Lighter and bluer than Cardamom

It is also the first color to pair with the Sand texture outside of its limited-edition 2021 debut with "Light & Shadow."

How was the Sand texture developed?

Inspired by the soft, subtle surface of mint leaves, the team explored glossy, matte, satin, and textured options. After extensive testing, they achieved a delicately sandy finish that feels warm, inviting, and sensorial, both visually and to the touch.

Is the KitchenAid Color of the Year hue available to purchase in any additional major or small appliances?

The Spearmint colorway is only available on the Stand Mixer and 36-inch Dual Fuel Commercial Range. The 2026 Color of the Year Stand Mixer is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com . The 36-inch Dual Fuel Commercial Range is only available via sweepstakes.

Does KitchenAid Major Appliances have more plans to release limited-edition drops?

Yes, the Color of the Year 2026 is Drop 001, the first of carefully curated KitchenAid Major Appliance product drops to enable self-expression. The brand plans to release more in the future.

For more information or to purchase the 2026 KitchenAid Color of the Year Stand Mixer, please visit KitchenAid.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

