KitchenAid Unveils New 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment for Effortless Homemade Pasta

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid, the iconic kitchen appliance brand trusted for over 100 years, today announced the launch of its new 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment , designed to transform any KitchenAid® Stand Mixer into a pasta-making powerhouse. This all-in-one innovative attachment allows home cooks to effortlessly roll and cut fresh, homemade pasta from scratch, achieving consistent results every time.

KitchenAid 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment for the Stand Mixer

"At KitchenAid, we're passionate about empowering home cooks to create delicious and memorable meals," said Chad Ries, Global Brand Director, KitchenAid Small Appliances. "Our new 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment makes the process of crafting fresh pasta incredibly easy and simple. With precise rollers and cutters and adjustable thickness settings, makers can achieve perfect pasta every time."

The 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment seamlessly pairs with any residential KitchenAid® Stand Mixer and offers three essential pasta-making functions in one compact unit:

Pasta Roller : Roll 5-inch (12.7 cm) sheets of pasta with 8 different thickness settings, ideal for lasagna, ravioli, tortellini, and more

: Roll 5-inch (12.7 cm) sheets of pasta with 8 different thickness settings, ideal for lasagna, ravioli, tortellini, and more Spaghetti Cutter : Cut pasta sheets into classic spaghetti noodles

: Cut pasta sheets into classic spaghetti noodles Fettuccine Cutter: Cut pasta sheets into hearty fettuccine noodles

The attachment's compact size also allows for easy storage in the included packaging, providing a durable, space-saving solution – even for apartment dwellers

Effortless Cleaning & Peace of Mind

The 3-in-1 Metal Pasta Attachment includes a specially designed cleaning brush to simplify upkeep. The cleaning brush features stiff bristles on one end for everyday cleaning and a durable custom pick on the other end to remove tough bits of dried dough, making it easy to wipe away dried flour and pasta crumbs at the end of an epic cooking session. It can also be easily stored in the included packaging.

To help protect your KitchenAid Stand Mixer, the 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment includes a shear-pin that breaks if something non-permitted (like a cloth or utensil) gets pulled into the rollers or cutters. Should the shear-pin break, KitchenAid provides a simple, at-home repair solution to restore your attachment.

The KitchenAid 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment is available in two models and available for purchase at retailers nationwide and on KitchenAid.com :

Metal 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment

KSM3MPA - MSRP* $249.99

Plastic 3-in-1 Pasta Attachment

KSM3PPA - MSRP* $199.99

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA

