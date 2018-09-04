KitchenAid® Celebrates Makers And Their "Marks"

For nearly 100 years, KitchenAid has found its home in the kitchens of passionate cooks and creators, brewers and bakers who use their tools and creativity to continually push what is possible. It's continuous innovation and stunning design comes from building an understanding of makers throughout the years and what they need to fulfill their creative vision in the kitchen.

It can be easy to spot those with a real passion for cooking and an appetite to learn. They know what's in season and can recite their favorite recipes from memory. They have collections of cookbooks proudly displayed and farmer's markets noted on their calendars. And they deconstruct dishes to figure out how to recreate them at home. These are the marks of a maker.

"KitchenAid has long developed tools for the kitchens of those who savor the process just as much as the final dish. The ones whose love for the kitchen is part of who they are," said Christina Hoskins, Senior Brand Manager for KitchenAid. "It's this passionate group of people who inspire the design of KitchenAid appliances, big and small — each one crafted to provide them new ways to explore and experiment. We always want to support the creativity of those who inspire us with products designed for them and now we want to showcase the marks that make them who they are."

The new global KitchenAid "Marks" campaign, launching today, was created by Digitas, the connected marketing agency. It's a campaign that recognizes all of the marks, from the big to the small, and highlights key traits of makers:

Physical marks can't be hidden — it's the cooking-themed tattoo on their arm, the burns and blisters worn like badges of honor, earned by refining a recipe over and over.

Behavioral marks highlight how makers operate a little differently — they read cookbooks like novels and find ways to grow basil on their balcony, farming on the 49th floor.

Emotional marks show off how cooking can be tied to mood — to makers, meals are inextricably linked to memories and cooking can be an act of love or self-care.

Kitchen marks are all about how makers own their domain — it's the stand mixers that are always left on the counter, ingredients kept at arm's distance, appliances carefully chosen, proudly displayed, well-cared for and ready for the next recipe.

A 60-second "Marks" anthem video highlights these marks as makers navigate the kitchen, baking bread at home, making stocks from scratch and showing off their skills—taking cake frosting and pancake flipping to new heights.

The global campaign also comprises unique short films with customized brand messages tailored to individual consumers and crafted specific to different platforms. The videos are sequenced to create personalized, engaging ad experiences spotlighting various marks that will appeal to specific types of makers.

No matter what mark a maker claims as their own, KitchenAid products are the common marks all passionate makers share. From the refrigerator with built-in marinating tray to the oven with handles designed for dough-covered hands, KitchenAid crafts its products with countless intuitive and useful features specifically for makers. Spurred by the invention of the iconic stand mixer nearly a century ago, KitchenAid now spans more than 25 product categories that together represent an entire kitchen suite of products that are designed to meet the maker's needs.

"KitchenAid engineers everything with the maker in mind," said Hoskins. "That careful consideration leads to features and details of our products that are intentionally designed to help you get the most out of everything you make."

Through "Marks," KitchenAid invites makers in kitchens around the world to share their unique marks on social media using #MarksOfMaking. Whether they bake, brew, blend or anything in between, KitchenAid helps unleash the full potential of makers.

"Marks" is a fully-integrated campaign including print, OLV, high-impact OLA, social, partnerships and paid search.

