KitchenAid® Creates Cooking School To Spice Up 2018 FOOD & WINE Classic In Aspen

In collaboration with the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, KitchenAid will make the demonstrations available for festival attendees and fans at home who follow @KitchenAidUSA.

"Passionate cooks find inspiration in many places. As a trusted partner in the kitchen, KitchenAid enables possibility and allows every cook's culinary ideas to come to life. Our products and experiences are created to enable any home cook to further pursue their culinary passion," said Anthony Pastrick, Brand Manager for KitchenAid. "For the first time ever, we're connecting one-on-one with event attendees and fans at home through social media. This first-hand experience is certain to inspire passionate cooks and encourage them to explore new dishes and techniques. For years, attendees have been able to sample incredible food at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, now anyone will be able to participate in the making alongside world-renowned chefs regardless if they are in Aspen or home in their own kitchen."

Award-winning chef and TV personality Richard Blais headlines the KitchenAid Cooking School lineup as he hosts a sponsored seminar Saturday, June 16 at 2 p.m. MT. The seminar gives 24 chosen festival goers the opportunity to make a signature dish, whole wheat spaghetti with sorrel pesto, alongside Chef Blais. For those who want to follow along at home, the seminar will be streamed live on FOOD & WINE'S Facebook.

"KitchenAid continues to find new ways to inspire possibility in the kitchen. Now, they will bring the cooking classroom to life in Aspen and you won't want to miss it," said Blais. "The KitchenAid Cooking School will be streamed live so anyone can join me in making one of my favorite dishes from their own kitchen. I hope you'll be inspired to try new, exciting ways to spice up your own go-to meals."

Those planning to make the recipe along with Chef Blais during the livestream can prepare in advance by downloading the ingredient list and recipe on Pinterest.

In addition to Richard Blais' cooking experience, three additional, prominent chefs will conduct demonstrations throughout FOOD & WINE Classic in the Grand Tasting Pavilion as part of the KitchenAid Cooking School, including:

Seamus Mullen , award-winning chef and restaurateur best known for Spanish cuisine and his focus on wellness, will present Friday, June 15 at 12:15 p.m. MT .

, award-winning chef and restaurateur best known for Spanish cuisine and his focus on wellness, will present at . Jose Enrique , distinguished Puerto Rican chef, will highlight a breakfast-focused demonstration Saturday, June 16 at 12:15 p.m. MT .

, distinguished Puerto Rican chef, will highlight a breakfast-focused demonstration at . Elizabeth Falkner , frequent cooking show competitor and culinary arts pioneer, will bring baking to life Sunday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m. MT .

Additional offerings with the KitchenAid syllabus will be provided by Ann Nolan, KitchenAid culinary training chef at the World of Whirlpool, Friday, June 15 at 5:15 p.m. MT and Saturday, June 16 at 5:15 p.m. MT.

A longtime sponsor of the festival, KitchenAid continues to provide fully outfitted kitchen stages for culinary demonstrations throughout the event. The brand will display its latest major and countertop appliances at the Grand Tasting Pavilion each day of the festival.

Experience the KitchenAid Cooking School on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

