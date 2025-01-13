KITCHENAID EXPANDS BELOVED COLOR PORCELAIN WHITE TO ENTIRE ESPRESSO COLLECTION

The Smooth and Creamy Porcelain White is Now Available in All Four KitchenAid Semi Automatic and Fully Automatic Espresso Machines

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid is expanding the brand's Espresso Collection with the KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine now available in Porcelain White, making the entire Espresso Collection available in the timeless hue.

Earlier last year, KitchenAid introduced the cutting-edge Espresso Collection inclusive of one semi automatic espresso machine with an integrated burr grinder and three fully automatic espresso machine offerings (KF6, KF7, KF8). Designed specifically for your countertop, the collection features several iconic KitchenAid colorways across the different models, even allowing your espresso machine to match other KitchenAid appliances with premium color options.

With the launch of the KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine in Porcelain White, makers can explore easy at-home espresso making ー whether you're a beginner or an espresso connoisseur ー with an elegant, timeless white that's as versatile as your style.

"With the KitchenAid Espresso Collection, we want consumers to feel empowered to make their drink their way from the comfort of their own home, and the best part of at-home espresso making is the personalization that's possible at your fingertips," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "Consumer behavior has shifted drastically in the last few years with many major upgrades in the at-home coffee space, specifically coffee stations. Because of this, we knew we had to offer the Espresso Collection in a way that allows you to personalize your coffee station, and we did this with a variety of color offerings designed to fit any aesthetic. We're so excited to expand the Porcelain White colorway to the KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine and give makers who are looking for a more hands-off espresso machine a hint of natural warmth in their space."

In 2023, KitchenAid unveiled the Porcelain White colorway in response to the consumer demand for softer and more approachable white tones in the home. Since then, the colorway has been expanded to many small appliances in the KitchenAid portfolio and most recently, the KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.

"The KitchenAid Global Color and Design team has tracked the evolution of white shades in the kitchen since the 1990s," said Brittni Pertijs, Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design. "As we watched consumer demand shift from cold and clean in the 2010s to natural and soft in the 2020, we saw an appetite for softer and more natural white tones. And thus, Porcelain White was born."

The KF6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine in Porcelain White is available on KitchenAid.com today.

KF6 Fully-Automatic Espresso Machine in Porcelain White (KES8556PL — MSRP1 $1,199.99)

Enjoy a world of Espresso drinks at your fingertips : Enjoy all of your favorite espresso beverages at home with the push of a button. Personalize and store your own recipes based on strength, volume and temperature for delicious espresso drinks made by you.

: Enjoy all of your favorite espresso beverages at home with the push of a button. Personalize and store your own recipes based on strength, volume and temperature for delicious espresso drinks made by you. Espresso designed to fit your life, whatever your life looks like : Designed to integrate into your home seamlessly and bring everything you love about espresso right to your countertop.

: Designed to integrate into your home seamlessly and bring everything you love about espresso right to your countertop. Drink Recipe Options : Create personalized drinks with a touch of a button and choose from 15 recipe options like Espresso, Americano, Latte, Cappuccino and more.

: Create personalized drinks with a touch of a button and choose from 15 recipe options like Espresso, Americano, Latte, Cappuccino and more. Explore with illy ® : Receive 25% off illy ® Whole Bean & Ground Coffee and free shipping 2 .

Receive 25% off illy Whole Bean & Ground Coffee and free shipping . Touch Screen : Easily select and personalize your favorite espresso drinks with an intuitively designed 2.4" color display.

: Easily select and personalize your favorite espresso drinks with an intuitively designed 2.4" color display. Personalized Favorites : Ultimate control at the touch of a button. Explore and personalize preferred drinks from Americanos to Lattes, Macchiatos and more with the ability to create up to four user profiles with shortcuts to customized favorites. Customize the strength, temperature, order of milk or coffee, and size of the drink to perfection.

: Ultimate control at the touch of a button. Explore and personalize preferred drinks from Americanos to Lattes, Macchiatos and more with the ability to create up to four user profiles with shortcuts to customized favorites. Customize the strength, temperature, order of milk or coffee, and size of the drink to perfection. Integrated Conical Steel Burr Grinder : Experience precise grinding with stainless steel conical burrs, which make uniform-sized grounds so you can consistently extract your best flavor for your espresso.

: Experience precise grinding with stainless steel conical burrs, which make uniform-sized grounds so you can consistently extract your best flavor for your espresso. 9.5 oz. 270 g Removable Bean Hopper : Want to mix it up with a new roast? Simply twist and lift to easily remove the bean hopper to empty, exchange or refill with fresh beans. Bean swapping made simple.

: Want to mix it up with a new roast? Simply twist and lift to easily remove the bean hopper to empty, exchange or refill with fresh beans. Bean swapping made simple. Automatic Milk Frothing and Heating : The automatic milk frothing and heating feature allows the exact amount of milk needed for a deliciously balanced espresso drink with the push of a button. Steam, heat or froth the exact amount of milk every time.

: The automatic milk frothing and heating feature allows the exact amount of milk needed for a deliciously balanced espresso drink with the push of a button. Steam, heat or froth the exact amount of milk every time. Pre-Ground Coffee Bypass Chute : Decaf, anyone? Use the pre-ground coffee bypass chute to skip what's in your grinder and get a quick change of something new.

: Decaf, anyone? Use the pre-ground coffee bypass chute to skip what's in your grinder and get a quick change of something new. Easy Cleaning : Stay notified of when it's time to run one of the machines automatic cleaning cycles with the "clean me" notification so you can help keep the machine performing at its best.

: Stay notified of when it's time to run one of the machines automatic cleaning cycles with the "clean me" notification so you can help keep the machine performing at its best. Built to Last : Metal-clad construction ensures durability and longevity.

: Metal-clad construction ensures durability and longevity. Quiet Mark: Certified Quiet Appliance by Quiet Mark.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1 MSRP is manufacturer's suggested retail price. Dealer alone determines actual retail and advertised prices.

2 Terms & conditions apply. See manuals and documents.

