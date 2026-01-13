Designed and Tested to Withstand Extreme Cooking Conditions

VALLEJO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circulon, a leader in cookware innovation for 40 years, introduces Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic Nonstick, a PFAs-free* ceramic nonstick that has been uniquely designed and rigorously tested to truly stand up to rigorous, everyday use—including high heat, hot oil, burnt-on food, metal utensil scraping, and more—with greater durability and longevity. New Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic Nonstick is available now at www.Circulon.com, Amazon.com, and retailers online.

New Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Set in Sage.

Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic Nonstick cookware is precisely engineered by Circulon to solve common complaints about ceramic cookware, including: lack of nonstick ceramic durability; decreasing food release capability that leads to sticking; more staining over time; chipping and deterioration of the ceramic coating; and the need to frequently replace ceramic nonstick pans.

Made without PFAS, BPA, lead or cadmium*, Circulon's first-ever ceramic nonstick collection features LaserDefense nonstick technology—a tough, heat-conductive aluminum core that is laser-etched with Circulon's signature circular pattern of raised microscopic dots to strengthen its ceramic nonstick surface. Each small dot is made of tiny concentric circles itself, creating a matrix that forms a protective, textured barrier. This elevates utensils slightly above the surface of the pan, resulting in a much stronger defense against staining, scraping, and abrasions, ultimately delivering exceptional durability and effortless food release that truly stands up to everyday use. As a result, Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic is 6 times more stain resistant, 9 times more scratch resistant, and delivers 50 percent longer-lasting food release** than the leading, competing ceramic cookware brands.

Constructed from heavy gauge aluminum to ensure fast and even heating without hot spots, Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic features flush coated rivets for effortless stirring and simplified cleaning, along with silicone-rimmed and vented tempered glass lids to better release excess steam and lock in flavor. Stylish brushed stainless steel handles are ergonomically designed for a secure, comfortable grip, and beautifully complement the cookware's chic monotone coloring inside and out in two options, Pearl White and Sage Green. Suitable for all cooktops including induction, Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic is oven safe to 500° F (lids are 350° F) and dishwasher safe. Available in sets and open stock items, the collection includes the following†:

10 Piece Cookware Set (1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 8 inch Open Frying Pan, and 10 inch Open Frying Pan), $399.99

(1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 8 inch Open Frying Pan, and 10 inch Open Frying Pan), $399.99 11 Piece Cookware Set (1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 8 inch Open Frying Pan, 10 inch Open Frying Pan, and 12 inch Open Frying Pan), $449.99

(1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 8 inch Open Frying Pan, 10 inch Open Frying Pan, and 12 inch Open Frying Pan), $449.99 Two Piece Set (8 inch Open Frying Pan and 10 inch Open Frying Pan), $109.99

(8 inch Open Frying Pan and 10 inch Open Frying Pan), $109.99 10 inch Open Frying Pan ($69.99)

($69.99) 12 inch Covered Frying Pan ($109.99)

($109.99) 5 Qt. Covered Saute Pan ($129.99)

†All Prices are suggested retail. Please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing.

For further information on the new Circulon Halo with LaserDefense™ Ceramic Nonstick or other Circulon kitchen products, consumers are welcome to visit Circulon.com. Consumers can also follow Anolon on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

Circulon.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Circulon.com/Affiliates (for influencers), Circulon.com/Publishers (for editorial) or email [email protected].

Circulon® is a premier brand offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Circulon®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, and BonJour®.

*Product design does not involve intentionally adding to the cooking surface any of these substances which may otherwise be present in the environment.

**Than leading competitor nonstick in a food release test performed at 220 degrees C/430 degrees F, and leading competitor nonstick in staining and metal utensil tests performed at 200 degrees C/390 degrees F.

