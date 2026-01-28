Warmth and Character Distinguishes this High Performance Collection

VALLEJO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with KitchenAid – one of the world's most renowned brands in gourmet kitchen products – Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces KitchenAid® Stonewash Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad Cookware. This striking new special collection, distinguished by a stonewash-inspired stainless steel finish that adds natural warmth and character to professional-grade cookware, is available exclusively at www.crateandbarrel.com .

New KitchenAid® Stonewash Stainless Steel 5 Ply Clad Cookware 10 Piece Set.

Inspired by naturally worn surfaces, KitchenAid® Stonewash Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad reflects a shift in kitchen design toward warmer tones—gunmetal, burnished bronze, antique gold—and a preference for more organic, imperfect finishes. The collection's stonewash-inspired brushed stainless steel finish is meant to evoke natural beauty and effortless sophistication.

Expertly crafted with discerning home chefs in mind, KitchenAid® Stonewash Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad is a striking blend of performance and design. Engineered with powerful 5-ply clad construction, this cookware features three layers of fast-heating aluminum bonded between two layers of durable stainless steel for exceptional base-to-rim heat conduction and retention. Fully sealed, corrosion-resistant flared rims enable easy pouring, while laser-etched volume markings in saucepans and stockpots add everyday precision. With its richly textured stonewash-inspired finish and warm, bronze-cast stainless steel handles, this cookware is designed to last beautifully over time. KitchenAid® Stonewash Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad Cookware is dishwasher safe, oven safe to 500°F (including lids), broiler safe, and compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

KitchenAid® Stonewash Stainless Steel 5-Ply Clad Cookware is offered in a 10-Piece Set ($579.95 suggested retail) that includes: 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 5 Qt. Covered Saute Pan with Helper Handle, 8.25-inch Fry Pan, and 10-inch Fry. Pan. *All pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For information on KitchenAid cookware, consumers are welcomed to visit www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid , or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid

Since introducing its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has continued to build on the legacy of those icons, creating a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.

About Meyer

KitchenAid cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, and BonJour.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.