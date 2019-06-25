KitchenAid Introduces Powered Attachments In New Smart Oven+ Innovation

"We are committed to expanding what home cooks can do in the kitchen," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Brand Manager. "The Smart Oven+ will bring a new level of innovation and versatility to help makers realize unexplored culinary potential and limitless recipe possibilities enabled by the attachments."

The hub and powered attachments will be featured on three separate models: Smart Oven+ 30" Single Oven ( KOSE900H ), Smart Oven+ 30" Double Oven ( KODE900H ) and Smart Oven+ 30" Combination Oven (KOCE900H).

Offering oven-powered grill, baking stone and steamer attachments, the Smart Oven+ expands the creative horizons of a wall oven to include true indoor grilling, faster baking stone preheating and the ability to steam a meal for four all at once. Easy to clean and dishwasher safe, the following attachments are included:

Powered Grill Attachment — Creates opportunities for true grilling year-round, minimizing smoke and eliminating flares common in outdoor grills. The advanced design ensures food is heated more evenly, edge to edge.

— Creates opportunities for true grilling year-round, minimizing smoke and eliminating flares common in outdoor grills. The advanced design ensures food is heated more evenly, edge to edge. Powered Steamer Attachment (ships separately; see full details below) — Enables control via the oven's display, allowing precise steam-cooked appetizers, entrees and even a complete dinner of meat or fish, potatoes or pasta and vegetables in just 20 minutes.

(ships separately; see full details below) — Enables control via the oven's display, allowing precise steam-cooked appetizers, entrees and even a complete dinner of meat or fish, potatoes or pasta and vegetables in just 20 minutes. Powered Baking Stone Attachment (ships separately; see full details below) — Preheats in half the time needed with a non-integrated stone1, alerts users when complete and crisps a variety of dishes from seared kabobs to crab cakes to breakfast scones on the glazed stone.

The grill attachment ships with the oven. Consumers can connect, register or call customer service to receive the baking stone and steamer attachments by mail at no additional cost.2

"Smart" features will allow users to remotely monitor and control the oven, giving cooks even greater control. The mobile app gives makers access to view the system's status, direct various operations remotely and receive notifications and alerts.3 Users in the United States can issue voice commands via Google Home or Amazon Alexa, or receive an alert4 from the Nest thermostat mobile app if they've left the oven on unintentionally.

The MSRP for the new oven system is $3,199-$3,299 for a single, $4,699-$4,799 for a double . The combo unit will retail at $4,899-$4,999, available in retail stores later this year5. The oven will be offered in Stainless Steel and black stainless for a more premium finish. The Powered Steamer and Powered Baking Stone attachments are shipped separately upon product registration. Find a retailer near you at kitchenaid.com .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its iconic stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA .

Media Contact:

Zoe Krey

MSL

312-965-3824

zoe.krey@mslgroup.com

1 Compared to baking stones of similar size, weight and material.

2 Allow 10-15 days for delivery. Visit KitchenAid.com/Redeem for full details.

3 Appliance must be set to remote enable. Wi-Fi & App required. Features subject to change. For

details and privacy statement, visit kitchenaid.com/connect.

4 Nest away signals can take up to two hours.

5 MSRP is manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Dealer alone determines actual advertised and retail prices.

SOURCE KitchenAid

Related Links

http://www.kitchenaid.com

