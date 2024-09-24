KITCHENAID KICKS OFF NATIONAL COFFEE DAY CELEBRATIONS WITH 'CAFFEINE CONFESSIONS,' A SPACE FREE OF JUDGMENT POWERED BY THE KITCHENAID® ESPRESSO COLLECTION

From Its KitchenAid Café Pop-Up to Discounts on Select Espresso Machines, KitchenAid is Making Sure Everyone Can Enjoy Their Espresso Drink Their Way This National Coffee Day

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, KitchenAid announced the new KitchenAid Espresso Collection, a line of cutting-edge semi-automatic and fully-automatic espresso machines designed to unlock a world of espresso at home. When there are thousands of ways to customize your coffee drink, the KitchenAid Espresso Collection lets you enjoy your drink from the comfort of your home — your way, every time, any time.

KitchenAid Espresso Collection

A recent survey uncovered that the fear of being drink shamed may lead consumers to order something they don't want at a coffee shop. In fact, more than 50% of coffee drinkers have been afraid to say their customized drink out loud when ordering1. KitchenAid brand knew it had to step in and help empower coffee lovers to enjoy their favorite drinks without the fear of judgment by showing how easy it is to make your specialty drink at home.

This National Coffee Day, KitchenAid celebrates that nothing is "off the menu" with the KitchenAid Espresso Collection. KitchenAid is taking over the Butler Café in Brooklyn, NY for a pop-up event that welcomes coffee lovers to confess their most beloved coffee orders at Caffeine Confessions, a private booth where you can spill the beans on your most cherished specialty coffee drink. Upon exiting the booth, event-goers will be led to the KitchenAid Café where their drink will be brewed on the spot (no questions asked) with the KitchenAid Espresso Collection, demonstrating that with KitchenAid, you can enjoy your favorite coffee drinks at home.

"The KitchenAid Espresso Collection was very thoughtfully designed to elevate your at-home espresso-making experience with everything from easy-to-use features to design elements curated specifically for your countertop," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances at Whirlpool Corporation. "When we learned that the majority of coffee drinkers were afraid to say their coffee order out loud at coffee shops, we knew that we had to do something to help eliminate the judgment and celebrate being your own barista. With Caffeine Confessions, KitchenAid is celebrating the simple art of easy espresso at home."

To help everyone enjoy their drink their way this National Coffee Day, KitchenAid is offering discounts on select KitchenAid Espresso Collection models today through October 12, 2024. The KitchenAid Espresso Collection is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1 Talker Research surveyed 1,000 coffee drinkers; the survey was commissioned by KitchenAid and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12, 2024.

