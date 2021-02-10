KitchenAid unveils Honey as the 2021 color

PUERTO RICO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- People are yearning to be together again, therefore, KitchenAid has announced Honey as the 2021 Color of the Year. Through this color, with its warm hues with a golden and orange undertone, the brand intends to radiate positivity and warmth, reflected in its iconic Artisan stand mixer, which is ideal for experiencing the sweetness that is born from harmony.

At a time when we are more connected than ever in the digital world and our dependence on connectivity is growing, fostering meaningful relationships has become a very complex task. Research shows that staying in touch with loved ones has become a priority for consumers. When we get together in the kitchen and at the table, the interactions go beyond those of the digital world, and real human connections are established. Thus, Honey is a reminder that together we can strengthen our communities, promote harmony and allow the sweetness of humanity to shine through.

"Honey is not only a product that we use in international gastronomy recipes, it's an invitation to connect with one another and a reminder that joy comes through unity. Through Honey, the brand is offering the world a new way of bonding over the creation of dishes, while adding an extra touch of quality to the kitchen," explained Jonathan Bellante, Global Marketing Director at KitchenAid.

Thanks to Color of the Year, KitchenAid analyzes, interprets and, above all, radiates the cultural traits of its consumers through the power of color. In addition, the brand maintains its leadership among its consumers with this initiative that started in 1955 with its first color product.

"Honey is the result of exhaustive analysis of the world's social and cultural situation, as at the KitchenAid Global Center of Design we have seen a growing community instinct to work together for the collective good. Also, the warm and attractive tones have dominated in various areas of life, therefore we see it everywhere, from the home to fashion," concluded Jessica McConnell, director of Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design.

Kitchen lovers can also acquire the Honey stand mixer, as well as a wide range of household appliances such as high-performance blenders, processors and fridges, on the new online platform www.kitchenaid.pr, in order to make their shopping experience more enjoyable.

About KitchenAid

Since the launch of its legendary mixer in 1919 and the first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built an iconic line of products designed for kitchen lovers. Today the KitchenAid® brand offers practically all the essentials for perfectly equipping a kitchen, with a collection that includes everything from mixers and blenders to fridges and wine fridges.

For more information on KitchenAid, visit: www.kitchenaid.pr

