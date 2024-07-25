KitchenAid Unveils Vibrant, Colorful Metal Bakeware Collection

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid, the most trusted brand in baking for over 100 years, announces the launch of its official, licensed colorful metal bakeware collection. A blend of precision, durability, and style, the bakeware is designed to help home bakers and cooks achieve excellent results.

The bakeware is offered in eleven distinct shapes, each available in six official KitchenAid colors that match the iconic stand mixers and non-electric kitchen tools and gadgets. The colors – Beetroot, Blue Velvet, Contour Silver, Ink Blue, Mineral Water Blue, and Pistachio – were meticulously curated by the same color and design experts behind the KitchenAid stand mixers and countertop appliances, adding a touch of artistry to every kitchen.

The addition of metal bakeware in a variety of colors underscores KitchenAid brand's commitment to delivering high-quality, stylish, and functional kitchen solutions for discerning home bakers and culinary enthusiasts.

Crafted to endure the demands of everyday cooking and baking, the pans are constructed from nonstick, oven-safe, heavy-duty aluminized steel, ensuring even heat conduction and efficient baking. Wide handles provide a secure grip for easy transport from oven to countertop, eliminating interference with oven mitts.

The pans are treated with a special Swiss-made nonstick, PFOA- and PTFE-free coating for scratch resistance, temperature stability, and lasting performance. The strong, durable pans are dishwasher-safe to streamline cleanup, allowing more time for culinary creativity.

"The KitchenAid commitment to quality, innovation, and color is at the heart of everything we do, and the colorful metal bakeware embodies that dedication," says Chad Ries, Global Brand Director, KitchenAid Small Appliances. "Bakeware bridges the gap between our iconic stand mixer and non-electric kitchen tools and gadgets for cooking and baking. The diverse range of pans empowers home bakers to unleash their creativity and prepare a wide array of delicious treats for every meal of the day."

These KitchenAid nonstick pans allow easy release of food for better results and quick cleanup. They can be used for various sweet and savory creations throughout the day, from one-pan meals, breads, and casseroles, to cupcakes, cookies, and quiches.

KitchenAid® Metal Bakeware is available on Amazon and at select retailers nationwide. Click HERE for a link to the full collection. $9.99 to $17.99

Key Features of KitchenAid Metal Bakeware:

Precision Construction : Crafted from nonstick, oven-safe, heavy-duty aluminized steel for even heat conduction.

: Crafted from nonstick, oven-safe, heavy-duty aluminized steel for even heat conduction. Stylish Design : Six authentic KitchenAid colors designed to perfectly match KitchenAid stand mixers, kitchen tools and gadgets.

: Six authentic KitchenAid colors designed to perfectly match KitchenAid stand mixers, kitchen tools and gadgets. User-Friendly Handles : Wide handles offer a secure grip, eliminating interference from oven mitts.

: Wide handles offer a secure grip, eliminating interference from oven mitts. Durable Coating : Swiss-made nonstick, PFOA- and PTFE-free coating for scratch resistance, temperature stability, and lasting performance.

: Swiss-made nonstick, PFOA- and PTFE-free coating for scratch resistance, temperature stability, and lasting performance. Versatile Collection: 9x5-inch Loaf Pan, 12-cup Muffin Pan, 24-cup Muffin Pan, 9x13-inch Cake Pan, 9-inch Round Cake Pan, 9-inch Square Cake Pan, 9x13-inch Baking Sheet, 10x15-inch Baking Sheet, 13x18-inch Baking Sheet, 13x18-inch Cookie Slider with sloped edge, 10x15-inch Cookie Slider with sloped edge.

The KitchenAid Colors:

Beetroot is a rich magenta that is meant to stand out.

is a rich magenta that is meant to stand out. Blue Velvet is a soft, saturated blue that creates feelings of serenity.

is a soft, saturated blue that creates feelings of serenity. Contour Silver is a sophisticated and elegant silver with a timeless aesthetic.

is a sophisticated and elegant silver with a timeless aesthetic. Ink Blue is a deep, dark blue reminiscent of the hue found in a midnight sky.

is a deep, dark blue reminiscent of the hue found in a midnight sky. Mineral Water Blue is a dreamy hue, evocative of the ocean tide and bright blue skies.

is a dreamy hue, evocative of the ocean tide and bright blue skies. Pistachio is a soft, muted green beloved by home cooks, professionals, and everyone in between.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including KitchenAid®, Farberware®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide. The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

