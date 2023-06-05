Kitchenware Groundbreaker Great Jones Acquired by Global Industry Vet Meyer

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

05 Jun, 2023, 11:16 ET

Home cooks rejoice!

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City-based, women-run company Great Jones, a rapidly rising leader in premium cooking products, has been acquired by global cookware powerhouse Meyer Corporation. The partnership aims to bring together Meyer's innovative and high-quality product and operational expertise with Great Jones's passion for equipping and empowering home cooks.

Great Jones, founded in late 2018, is best known for its beloved, patented designs, like its enameled cast-iron Dutch oven, The Dutchess, as well as its colorful bakeware and glassware. Great Jones thrives at the intersection of the culinary and cultural zeitgeists, bridging the gap between professional chefs and home cooks. The company's name is inspired by cookbook editor Judith Jones and pays homage to New York City, where it is, and will remain, headquartered.

Meyer, a global cookware and kitchen appliance leader with (now) 16 brands under its umbrella, produces over 125 product collections distributed in over 30 countries. The still-family-run business boasts over 300 patents and a long history of premium and innovative kitchen brands such as Hestan, Ruffoni, Farberware, Anolon, Circulon, KitchenAid, Rachael Ray, and Anyday.

Great Jones CEO and co-founder Sierra Tishgart, a James Beard-winning former journalist, has led the company through retail expansion, product diversification and the entry into appliances, strategic partnerships (including a new ingredients marketplace), and fundraising, including from Meyer, who has partnered with Great Jones as both a supplier and minority investor in the company's previous fundraising.

"I have long admired Meyer's expertise in our category, and I've had the personal pleasure of getting to know the Meyer family and team over several years," Tishgart says. "I am ecstatic about the opportunities their support will unlock for Great Jones. We've operated as a small team of less than 10 throughout the company's four-year history, and this collaboration will strengthen our technical capabilities and secure our reach for many, many years to come."

The acquisition promises continued growth for Great Jones as a subsidiary of Meyer, with Tishgart remaining CEO and taking on the expanded role of Meyer's Executive Creative Director. The entire Great Jones team will stay on board, leveraging Meyer's operational support for product expansion and international retail development.

Stanley Cheng, founder and CEO of Meyer Corporation, expressed the value that both Great Jones and Tishgart bring to Meyer. "Meyer is founded on product innovation that makes cooking more enjoyable. With the addition of Great Jones and its distinctive product portfolio, Meyer continues this culture of innovation and delight for our consumers. We are also pleased to have Sierra's creative leadership across the Meyer portfolio and are energized by the opportunities ahead."  

About Meyer:

Meyer is an international powerhouse and bar-setter in cookware and kitchenware, with offices, factories, and warehouses across five continents: Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and North America.

About Great Jones:

Great Jones is the next-generation home-cooking heritage brand, known for its award-winning products, community-driven content, and innovative services.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.

