Kiya.ai launches India's first-ever Banking Metaverse - Kiyaverse

MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever imagine being able to visit the bank branch virtually (without leaving home) or conveniently discussing investment plans with an advisor? Well, the day is not far when individuals will be able to transact, access banking information and avail various banking products from the comfort of one's home. Kiya.ai - one of the most innovative digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally, today announced the launch of India's first-ever Banking Metaverse – Kiyaverse.

Kiyaverse pioneers use cases of merging real-world banking with Metaverse banking through an avatar (virtual humanoid) based interactions. In the first phase, Kiyaverse will allow banks to extend their own Metaverse for clients, partners, and employees, through services that will include Relationship Manager & Peer Avatars and Robo-advisors. Kiyaverse plans to have tokens as NFTs and support CBDC to enable open finance in a Web3.0 environment. Kiyaverse will interface its Open API connectors with Aggregators, and Gateways to enable a Super-App and Marketplace on the metaverse. With the introduction of Haptics enabled Headsets, Kiyaverse will provide a near real-world interaction using the internet of senses.

Kiya.ai MD and CEO Rajesh Mirjankar said, "While digital banking is functionally interdependent and inclusive, it is all too often seen as being emotionally detached. Metaverse allows banks to use cutting-edge technology with a human touch which will significantly deepen and personalize customer interaction. Kiyaverse offers meaningful applications in the Metaverse that apply to relevant business use cases in the real world. It will enable banks to harness the potential of enhanced UX to bring out the best outcomes for data visualization and gamification of processes and procedures. Kiyaverse provides cross-functional multi-experience using personalized avatars across real world, mixed reality & virtual reality environments. Our product roadmap includes integration with CBDC and interoperability with other Metaverses to enable open finance in the Metaverse."

Kiyaverse will enable customers to use their personalized avatars on digital banking units, mobiles, laptops, VR headsets and Mixed reality environments. The platform will bring banking services from the real world to the virtual world and vice-a versa, interacting with a relationship manager's avatar creation and customisation, AI-based digital customer interaction, portfolio analysis, wealth management, co-lending, and corporate banking. Kiyaverse provides 3-dimensional analysis of data for Banks including CMO Insights, Product Performance, Risk Analysis and Channel Analytics.

About Kiya.ai

Kiya.ai is one of the most innovative digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally. Known for its deep domain expertise in Financial Services, Digital Payments, Governance, Risk, and Compliance solutions along with market-ready processes which help clients traverse their digital transformation journey and create sustainable value for the community.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Kiya.ai helps businesses transform through its range of advanced digital solutions and new-age technologies such as Multi-experience & Omnichannel Banking, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Data Analytics.

Kiya.ai has 12 global offices and serves 500+ enterprises in 56 countries across South-East Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Kiya.ai is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified and is assessed at CMMI Level 5 v2.0.

